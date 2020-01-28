Squarespace did not simply stop at a Super Bowl commercial to show the beauty of Winona. The website-building company also released a Welcome to Winona website, numerous photos and a few videos featuring Winona Ryder and her name-sake Minnesota city.
The official 30-second commercial, filmed earlier this month in Winona, will air between the first and second quarters on Fox during Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.
The commercial, which a minute version was also released of, includes Ryder sitting in the snow beside a Winona welcome sign with a computer. She’s confronted by a police officer who asks her what she’s doing.
She says she’s creating a website.
While it might be expected for the Squarespace connection to Winona to stop there, that’s far from being true.
The production directs viewers to visit the Welcome to Winona website, which is said to be created by Ryder through Squarespace.
When visiting the site, people will find the commercial, a behind-the-scenes video that was released last week and a three-minute video that includes Ryder learning about herself while also showing the world her namesake city, so they can learn about a Winona, too.
The video includes many familiar sites, like Winona 7 theater and Winona Heating & Ventilating Co., along with locations that are not actually in Winona, such as the welcome sign included in the final commercial and Winona Outfitters, among others.
You have free articles remaining.
Winonans are also featured, such as Winona Mayor Mark Peterson.
Ryder photographs the town, later seemingly uploading the photos to her new website. All can be viewed now, while also reading her story.
In bold text, viewers will read her explanation for her visit, “I came here to find the true Winona.”
She goes on to write, “I was born on a small farm on the outskirts of Winona, Minnesota. Dad tells stories of a shoelace and umbilical cord, but I don’t know how true that is. Regardless, Winona is my origin point, in more ways than one.”
A book containing these photos on the website will start to be sold on the website Feb. 3. There will only be 100 copies available, which will be signed by Ryder. Proceeds of the sales will go towards American Indian College Fund, which works to raise the amount of American Indians who have college degrees.
The Welcome to Winona website is available to visit at welcometowinona.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.