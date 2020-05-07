You are the owner of this article.
Strawberry Festival in Winona postponed to next year
The 30th annual Strawberry Festival, hosted by St. Martin’s Lutheran Church and School in Winona, has been postponed until June 13, 2021.

The church encourages the community to save the date and stay alert for further information, especially for other events related to the opening of the new educational building for St. Martin’s Lutheran School and Early Learning Center.

