Stories of Honor: Nominate a military hero

Let’s salute the women and men who have served our country in the military.

The River Valley Media Group’s Stories of Honor program is your opportunity to recognize a service member.

For the third consecutive year, we invite you to nominate a veteran or someone who is now serving in the U.S. Armed Forces or the Reserve.

We want to hear the stories of allegiance, heroism and selfless determination — the stories that set our military personnel apart.

Beginning today, you can nominate your hero at https://lacrossetribune.com/forms/storiesofhonor/.

Nominations will close July 2.

“The River Valley Media Group is delighted to be able to honor the courage, dedication and commitment these men and women make to ensure our freedoms are protected on a daily basis,” publisher and president Sean Burke said. “Please take a few moments and nominate a worthy individual.”

A blue-ribbon panel will review all nominations and select heroes who deserve a special salute.

In August, the Daily News will feature profiles of these heroes.

