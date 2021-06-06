Stories of Honor: Nominate a military hero

Stories of Honor
Vickie Rortvedt
Let’s salute the women and men who have served our country in the military.
The River Valley Media Group’s Stories of Honor program is your opportunity to recognize a service member.
For the third consecutive year, we invite you to nominate a veteran or someone who is now serving in the U.S. Armed Forces or the Reserve.
We want to hear the stories of allegiance, heroism and selfless determination — the stories that set our military personnel apart.
Nominations will close July 2.
“The River Valley Media Group is delighted to be able to honor the courage, dedication and commitment these men and women make to ensure our freedoms are protected on a daily basis,” publisher and president Sean Burke said. “Please take a few moments and nominate a worthy individual.”
A blue-ribbon panel will review all nominations and select heroes who deserve a special salute.
In August, the Daily News will feature profiles of these heroes.
PHOTOS: Veterans Day Ceremony in Winona
Veterans Day 01
Members of the honor guard stand at attention on Saturday morning during a Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in Winona.
Chuck Miller photos, Winona Daily News
Veterans Day 02
A rose is left on a war memorial at Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday morning.
Veterans Day 03
Local residents and veterans gather at Veterans Memorial Park in Winona in honor of Veterans Day.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Veterans Day 04
Local veterans stand as speeches are given at Veterans Memorial Park in Winona during Veterans Day on Saturday morning.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Veterans Day 05
To conclude Veterans Day in Winona on Saturday morning a cannon was shot off three times echoing across the bluffs.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Veterans Day 06
Local residents and veterans gather at Veterans Memorial Park in Winona in honor of Veterans Day.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Veterans Day 07
Local veterans stand at attention beneath the American flag on Saturday morning during Veterans Day at Veterans Memorial Park.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Veterans Day 08
Veteran Stan Ives stands at attention during a Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in Winona.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
