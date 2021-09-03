Stories of Honor: Louie Ferris was destined for a life of service

Through Ferris’ efforts and those who rallied behind him, the still-expanding monument in the park already has sections that honor World War I, the Korean War, nurses who served in World War II and a Hmong-Lao Vietnam Memorial.

“It wasn’t like today. They can call on their phones and call home. And those days you were just hoping for a letter to come to your house,” Ferris said of the monuments. “It was a very lonely time. The hardest part of the fight was the loneliness.

“The memorials, they create a place for grief and provide a place to remember the Americans that we lost. We establish a place for healing,” he said.

He compares the memorials to the Field of Dreams, quoting the well-known movie line: “’If you build it, they will come.’ I built it and I know they will come. La Crosse will be proud.”

“He radiates such positive energy and this idea that one person can make a difference the way he has. And he’s brought so many people together in this effort,” said Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse, who nominated Ferris for this series. “So many people and organizations in our community have stepped forward to support Louie and his efforts. And that makes me proud of my community.”

But there has never been a cause too small for Ferris.