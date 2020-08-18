Stories of Honor: Larry Hubert

As Lawrence “Larry” Hubert was making his way overseas during World War II, the atomic bomb dropped – and just like that, the war was over.
Hubert was just a teenager when he enlisted in the United States Navy, having sought his father’s permission when he was just 17 years old. He was eager to join his older brothers in the war effort, he later explained.
“That was the thing to do back then,” Hubert said. “I had a job in a war factory in Milwaukee some time before that, but that wasn’t the kind of service that I wanted to be part of. I knew I had to be a part of the military.”
After the United States dropped the atomic bomb, Hubert was assigned to work on a hospital ship that carried wounded American soldiers home from Japan.
He recalls how, despite the ship being loaded with soldiers suffering mentally and physically from their experiences, the ship lit up when it passed beneath the Golden Gate Bridge.
“The entire ship shook with excitement because all of us knew that we were coming home to a country that stood for freedom,” he said.
After the war, Hubert went on to earn a master’s degree in social work and worked for more than 35 years in the profession, which included placing children for adoption throughout Wisconsin.
He once referred to that aspect of his profession as, “Building families ... The happy part of social work.”
On top of his career in social work, the West Salem resident has devoted his life to his faith, family — which includes his wife Barbara, four children, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren — work and volunteerism.
Hubert also remained in the Navy Reserves for 31 years, where he would train one weekend a month as well as have a two-week annual training where he would, to the chagrin of his wife, travel to warmer climates than Wisconsin in January and February.
“I went to some interesting places — I went twice to San Diego, three times to Los Angeles, twice to Hawaii and got to San Francisco one two-week (period), and some closer by like the Great Lakes,” Hubert said. “Those kinds of things are memorable.”
Another memory Hubert noted was when he was selected to travel to Washington, D.C., in 2012 to visit the memorials that have been erected there.
Hubert was selected as part of the La Crosse-based Freedom Honor Flight, and it was through this that he developed an appreciation for the way the United States has honored those who have served in the military.
“Our country has done a good job with the monuments they’ve set up in Washington, D.C.” he said. “Freedom Honor Flight really awakened things again for me. Even though you try for every day to be a new day, some things you just don’t think of again ... I was very much appreciative of it.”
As for something Hubert wishes would change when it comes to commending service members, it’s showing an increased appreciation for veterans of later wars, specifically the Gulf War.
“Our later veterans don’t get the attention they should,” Hubert said. “The ‘90s war in the Middle East was truly a war and those guys suffered a lot over there, too.”
Nevertheless, Hubert gave some advice to those who are planning on joining the military:
“You’re doing a noble cause, you’re doing it for our country. Do the best you can.”
Now 93 years old, Hubert leads a humble life, but he continues to help other people.
“I have a morning prayer that sets the way for me each day,” Hubert said. “I try to be of help to others... The old maxim: do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
Hubert also help others by donating blood to the Red Cross and spends two to three days a week as a gardener and tour guide at a local Shrine.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, he delivered ministry to shut-ins on behalf of his church, visited the sick, read at mass and attended Knights of Columbus functions.
“My everyday goal is to strive for excellence – not perfection, because that has an endpoint,” Hubert said. “I strive for excellence, because it’s a path for constant improvement.”
