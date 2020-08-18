Stories of Honor: Larry Hubert

He once referred to that aspect of his profession as, “Building families ... The happy part of social work.”

On top of his career in social work, the West Salem resident has devoted his life to his faith, family — which includes his wife Barbara, four children, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren — work and volunteerism.

Hubert also remained in the Navy Reserves for 31 years, where he would train one weekend a month as well as have a two-week annual training where he would, to the chagrin of his wife, travel to warmer climates than Wisconsin in January and February.

“I went to some interesting places — I went twice to San Diego, three times to Los Angeles, twice to Hawaii and got to San Francisco one two-week (period), and some closer by like the Great Lakes,” Hubert said. “Those kinds of things are memorable.”

Another memory Hubert noted was when he was selected to travel to Washington, D.C., in 2012 to visit the memorials that have been erected there.

Hubert was selected as part of the La Crosse-based Freedom Honor Flight, and it was through this that he developed an appreciation for the way the United States has honored those who have served in the military.