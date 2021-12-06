Stories for Good: You can be part of something good

Each person’s reason for giving is unique. Giving may be part of your family’s legacy, or you may be the first in your family to give to a not-for-profit organization. The whys and ways of giving are nearly endless. As the community and donor relations manager for the Winona Health Foundation, I am inspired by those who wish to be a part of something good through giving.

This fall, the Winona Health Foundation staff and I were impressed and inspired by a young community member’s initiative in organizing something good — Winona’s first Think Pink Color Fun Run.

Mikaela, also a Winona State University student, said she was so grateful her mom came to Winona Health for her mammogram in 2013 because if her breast cancer had not been detected and treated when it was, she may not have had such a positive outcome. Inspired to make a difference to others, Mikaela came up with the idea of hosting a Think Pink Color Fun Run in Winona. She put the wheels (or in this case sneakers) in motion. Her idea, leadership and hard work resulted in raising more than $10,000 to benefit community members being treated for breast cancer at Winona Health.

About 135 people and many volunteers participated in the event and had fun getting “pinked up” together. The event was meaningful, and we are so grateful to Mikaela, area business sponsors and all who made this event a success. The Breast Cancer Fund makes a difference to individuals and their families and is something good in our community.

Like many of you, especially those in fundraising, I know that there are many not-for-profit organizations that do wonderful work in our community. There are so many ways to support what is important to us. Recreation, education, nature and the arts all make up a vibrant community, and programs that support people and save lives are crucial. Local health care improves and is vital to a community’s health and well-being, whether for planned events like having a baby, or unplanned events such as a medical emergency.

Our annual Trees of Light campaign, underway now through the end of the year, provides a variety of opportunities to support people and local health care services. In addition to the Hospice Fund, Patient Care Fund, Cancer Care Fund and others, we are excited to share a new project. We’re developing a state-of-the-art simulation lab (sim lab) at Winona Health. This will be a place where people can advance their skills with hands-on practice using life-like manikins in a realistic health care setting. Staff will practice challenging and relatively rare scenarios so they are even better prepared for whatever you or your family and friends need. Developing and equipping the sim lab is a significant investment in serving our community for generations to come. We hope you’ll consider supporting this project.

On a personal note, I joined Winona Health just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, so meeting and getting to know people has been a little challenging. I’m so grateful to be part of this wonderful community and to the people who have made me feel so welcome.

To learn more about the Winona Health Foundation and opportunities to be part of something good in our community, like the simulation lab, please visit www.winonahealth.org/foundation.

Katrice Sisson is the manager of Community and Donor Relations at the Winona Health Foundation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0