Stories for Good: Winona Volunteer Services

Over the last couple of decades, Winona Volunteer Services (WVS) has developed what is called the Coordinated Assistance Program.

Our partners — the local churches, law enforcement and other service providers — tell anyone looking for assistance that WVS is the one-stop-shop in Winona County for people experiencing unexpected circumstances.

As Client Services Coordinator, I utilize our network of community resources to make appropriate referrals or issue vouchers according to specific guidelines. Since Winona does have abundant resources, referring individuals to our centralized hub saves everyone time, makes getting help simpler and ultimately reduces duplication of services.

WVS is so fortunate that a specialized fund from the Winona Community Foundation allows us to issue vouchers for gasoline, bus tickets, lodging, diapers, cab rides, clothing, rent, dental services and IDs, etc., based on each individual’s challenging situations.

Here are some of the ways individuals have connected with WVS to ask for assistance or resources.

A pregnant woman needed help with transportation to get to her appointments. A couple was kicked out of their friend’s house, were about to become homeless and needed help bridging the gap until their paycheck. A person requested help finding a new apartment due to doctor recommendations about their health. Police contacted WVS in order to find out how to house a homeless person who needed to quarantine.

A receptionist at Winona County Community Services referred someone to WVS for assistance beyond their own programs — which happens at least a dozen times a month. A person lost hours due to COVID-19 and was referred by a community partner for any funds available for bills. A church emailed WVS asking for help for a homeless family they became aware of and wanted to help.

An addiction recovery home staff person called WVS to see if a new resident could get free clothes since they arrived at treatment with only one outfit. A person with an infant called WVS after they found themselves in financial crisis and didn’t know about any resources in the community.

Not all of the requests turn into vouchers, mind you. Sometimes, after further discussion with each individual, requests will result in a referral or the request may be something that is outside the scope of community resources. Other times, the situation will warrant a referral to the new Pathways Community Hub through Live Well Winona for assignment to a Community Connector.

We are pleased to say we have recently hired an in-house Community Connector, Amanda Moldenhauer, who broadens the capacity of our Coordinated Assistance Program.

The Community Connector has more in-depth engagement with the participants assigned to her, based on the established Pathways model. She evaluates their strengths and needs; addresses barriers and connects them to services; promotes self-care; supports their goal development and coaches them to completion; and last, but not least, helps them navigate the complicated health and social systems for optimum results.

If you have any questions about these programs please contact us at 507-452-5591 or info@winonavs.org.

Kay Peterson is Client Services Coordinator at Winona Volunteer Services.

