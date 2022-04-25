Stories for Good: Winona Outdoor Collaborative

For years, Winona has strived to become a mecca for outdoor recreation in southeastern Minnesota. From hiking in the bluffs to paddling in the backwaters, from mountain biking at Prairie Island to cross-country skiing at St. Mary’s; there’s truly something for everyone here in Winona.

The Winona Outdoor Collaborative (WOC) seeks to build an inclusive community around outdoor recreation by addressing the barriers to accessibility for various user groups while also promoting stewardship of Winona’s natural resources and providing educational opportunities for residents to grow more confident and comfortable in the outdoors.

The WOC accomplishes its mission by providing free monthly gatherings in the outdoors, workshops that dive deeper into specific forms of recreation, as well as guided trips and retreats. The WOC will soon have outdoor recreation equipment rentals available through a member-driven shop. The goal of the rental shop is to lower cost-prohibiting barriers that often deter people from trying new forms of recreation by providing more affordable access to equipment.

Throughout April and May, the Winona Outdoor Collaborative will host a month-long fundraising effort we call the Annual Campaign. This endeavor raises dollars to support operational expenses that feed into the impactful programming we offer. This is where you come in! We are grateful for the continued support from the Winona community.

Not sure how to contribute? We’re happy to share a handful of ways that you can get involved with our organization. If you have the means, we encourage you to give through a monetary donation. We cannot express enough how much every dollar counts. Donations of any size make an incredible difference for a small nonprofit like ours.

We understand that a financial gift is not possible for everybody. A few other ways to support our cause are to share our story with friends and family, make donations of new or used gear to our up-and-coming gear rental shop, volunteer your time with our organization, or simply attend one of our Annual Campaign events! Within the span of a month, we’ll be hosting a local spring cleanup, a free equipment rental day at various locations throughout Winona and a silent auction and gala! For detailed information on these events and more, head to our website, winonaoutdoorcollaborative.com/donate.

ABOUT THIS SERIES

Stories For Good is a weekly column coordinated by the Winona Nonprofit Alliance, more than 50 local nonprofits of all shapes and sizes, to showcase their stories and impact. To learn more, visit facebook.com/winonanonprofitalliance or winonacf.org/nonprofitalliance

