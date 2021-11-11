Stories for Good: Winona Goodfellows steps up for more than 100 years

For more than 100 years, the appeals have been published in the pages of this newspaper and its predecessor.

“MR. GOOD FELLOW, WILL YOU PLAY SANTA CLAUS” screamed the banner headline on Dec. 11, 1920, the same edition of the Winona Republican-Herald that carried news about President-elect Warren G. Harding, ads for 15-cent shows at the Opera House and an update on legal proceedings against several Winona men who pleaded guilty to violating prohibition laws.

At the time, the Goodfellows campaign was called “unorganized but generous,” claiming that in 1919 it raised more than $1,000 — $750 in cash donations and the rest in fuel and provisions.

While the details may have changed, the intent has not. Winona Goodfellows, which is sponsored by the Winona Daily News and is one of the longest running charities in Winona, continues to support children by supplying vouchers that can be redeemed for warm winter clothing and footwear at local retailers.

We currently provide more than 700 vouchers to income-eligible families with children in preschool through sixth grade enrolled in Winona-area schools. The vouchers are used at local retailers for coats, hats, mittens, boots, scarves and any other winter clothing children need to enjoy Minnesota’s frigid months.

The application process is open through Nov. 13. Interested and eligible families who have not yet applied are encouraged to do so at winonagoodfellows.org/apply. Questions can be directed to winonagoodfellows@gmail.com.

This year, the vouchers, now worth $50, can be redeemed at Baby Bean, DJ’s Clothing Warehouse, Rogan’s Shoes and Target. We are excited that two locally owned businesses are joining the program for the first time this year (Baby Bean, DJ’s Clothing Warehouse), and we are equally excited that Target is able to participate once again. We are also grateful that Rogan’s Shoes, a longtime partner, continues to honor the vouchers.

We are expecting the need is greater than ever in Winona County, with many families still dealing with the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, more than 400 vouchers have been mailed to families with hundreds more to process.

Winona Goodfellows is a nonprofit fund held at the Winona Community Foundation, with all donations fully tax-deductible. This program runs completely on donations from organizations and individuals, many of whom have been donating to Goodfellows for decades.

We welcome donations in any amount, and every dollar matters. The majority of our donors give between $25 and $100. Many benefited from this program when they were children, and are now proud contributors and sustainers.

Donations can be mailed to Winona Community Foundation, c/o Winona Goodfellows Fund, 111 E. Riverfront St., Suite 2, Winona, MN, 55987. Donations can also be made at www.winonacf.org. Simply include a note in the message line that it is meant for the Goodfellows Fund.

In addition to donations, we are also always looking for new board members.

If you would like to help Winona Goodfellows continue to evolve and adapt to meet the needs of Winona’s children, please send an email to winonagoodfellows@gmail.com.

So, what do you say Mr. Good Fellow? Can you help a child in Winona this winter?

John Casper is the board president of Winona Goodfellows and a former Winona Daily News editor.

ABOUT THIS SERIES

Stories For Good is a weekly column coordinated by the Winona Nonprofit Alliance, more than 50 local nonprofits of all shapes and sizes, to showcase their stories and impact. To learn more, visit facebook.com/winonanonprofitalliance or winonacf.org/nonprofitalliance

