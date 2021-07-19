Stories for Good: Winona Friendship Center – serving older adults since 1965

The Winona Friendship Center has been operating as a program for older adults through the City of Winona Park Recreation department since 1965. The program started by offering coffee and cards in one classroom at Madison school and one classroom at W-K. As those two programs grew in size, a search led to the former Red Cross building on Huff Street and exploding numbers again took the program to the first floor of Valley View Tower in 1970.
It was around that time the congregate dining program of Older American Act Title IIIC — Nutrition Services started in Winona and the need again for a larger space was necessary. In 1980, the Park Rec senior center and SEMCAC senior dining moved into the current location on 5th and Main at the former Masonic Temple and programs increased to meet the needs of the ever growing older adult population.
The Friendship Center has recently received our third consecutive national accreditation this past May and will be holding a celebration in September during Senior Center month.
There are 10,000 senior centers in the nation with approximately 200 nationally accredited. The Friendship Center is the only senior center in Minnesota accredited by the National Council on Aging/National Institute of Senior Centers. This means we pass nine standards of operation and set the bar high for programming for older adults. The accreditation process improves and strengthens overall senior center operations. It results in official recognition that a senior center is meeting its mission in a nationally accepted, professional fashion.
Accreditation creates an opportunity to establish a senior center’s position as a leader in positive aging. It legitimizes senior centers as professionally managed, relevant, and vital resources for older adults.
The programs through the years have changed and much diversity in programming has occurred. Gone are the days of a single room and a coffee pot. In 2003, a gym opened with professional fitness trainers, and many health and wellness staff provide a variety of workouts. There are educational programs from local educators as well as live hikes of our own beautiful area in the Mississippi valley of bluffs, trails and water. We have a variety of innovative offerings for an individual’s creative side. Zoom programming has been offered since 2012 and will continue in a hybrid manner as long as people are homebound or unable to come to the building. We have Senior Advocates that assist older adults with resources and information to remain living in their home for as long as they possibly can. We offer programs for persons living with memory loss and inform the community through dementia informational sessions. We work towards making Winona a dementia-friendly community.
The Friendship Center bases our philosophy around the seven dimensions of wellness: social, emotional, spiritual, environmental, occupational, intellectual and physical wellness. By full integration of these dimensions, our members contribute to their own quality of life.
We are proud to have remained open throughout the pandemic by offering programs in a virtual manner and providing supports of comfort and care. We welcome the membership back into the building and fulfilling our mission to support quality of life for older adults in the Winona area. If you are 55 or older, call 507-454-5212 for more information on programs and services we offer.
Malia Fox is director of the Winona Friendship Center.
