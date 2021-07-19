Stories for Good: Winona Friendship Center – serving older adults since 1965

The programs through the years have changed and much diversity in programming has occurred. Gone are the days of a single room and a coffee pot. In 2003, a gym opened with professional fitness trainers, and many health and wellness staff provide a variety of workouts. There are educational programs from local educators as well as live hikes of our own beautiful area in the Mississippi valley of bluffs, trails and water. We have a variety of innovative offerings for an individual’s creative side. Zoom programming has been offered since 2012 and will continue in a hybrid manner as long as people are homebound or unable to come to the building. We have Senior Advocates that assist older adults with resources and information to remain living in their home for as long as they possibly can. We offer programs for persons living with memory loss and inform the community through dementia informational sessions. We work towards making Winona a dementia-friendly community.