Stories for Good: Winona Friendship Center – Minnesota’s only nationally accredited senior center.

Do you know that the Winona Friendship Center is a nationally accredited senior center? Do you know that the Friendship Center is the ONLY nationally accredited senior center in the state of Minnesota? The National Council on Aging’s (NCOA) National Institute of Senior Centers (NISC) offers the nation’s only National Senior Center Accreditation Program.

The purpose of accreditation is to advance the quality of senior centers nationwide, NISC developed the program with nine standards of excellence for senior center operations. These standards serve as a guide for all senior centers to improve their operations today — and position themselves for the future.

NISC’s accreditation process improves and strengthens overall operations, resulting in an official recognition that a senior center is meeting its mission in a nationally accepted, professional fashion.

Since 2010 the Friendship Center has been valuing accreditation and set a bar to meet our mission of supporting quality of life for older adults in the Winona area. We do this by offering opportunities for older adults that help them to feel empowered, valued, independent and safe, as well as knowledgeable, accepted and community minded.

Our programs are diverse and offered in various areas of health and wellness. Focus on physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, intellectual, environmental, social and career are key to the success of our program offerings. We also provide opportunities to be supported in living independently via our Senior Advocacy, Chore, Virtual and Dementia Friendly programs.

The programs offered are anything from tai chi, yoga, Zumba or Nia to a woodworking, ukulele or Book Club. We have a fitness facility with personal trainers at your fingertips. We have teleconferenced around the world since 2012 with docents, park rangers, museum personnel and live divers or a live hike in a state park. Members are offered assistance with Medicare, property tax, understanding forms, applying for services such as housing, and chore assistance for household tasks that may have become more difficult as one ages. Support to caregivers and persons living with memory loss has proven to be a welcome foothold to many individuals.

Accreditation peer reviewers from across the nation have stated that our teleconferencing programs were crucial to other senior centers around the US during a pandemic shut down. The Friendship Center was the place to turn to for assistance in how to reach our isolated population via Zoom, tablets and pulling off programs. Another best practice cited for the Friendship Center from peer reviewers is our ability to engage the student population to carry out programs. The Friendship Center has a long history with Winona State University specifically with students in nursing, therapeutic recreation, social work, psychology and public health. We realize we have a treasure at our fingertips and appreciate the ability to engage students with us for the betterment of our operations, their futures and ours.

We are proud to announce our accreditation celebration to be held Friday, March 25, as an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. We hope the community and specifically our collaborative partners and members will be able to join us. Thank you, Winona, for over 55 years of support to the older adults of the community.

Malia Fox is director of the Friendship Center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0