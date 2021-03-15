 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stories for Good: Winona Family YMCA: Healthy living starts here
0 comments
top story
STORIES FOR GOOD

Stories for Good: Winona Family YMCA: Healthy living starts here

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I have proudly served the roles of member, volunteer, board member, and staff at the Winona Family YMCA over the last 11 years, because I value how inclusive and community-oriented it is. Everyone has the opportunity to learn, to grow and to thrive through the Y.

The Y is a cause-driven nonprofit organization that builds and strengthens community. Each person has a unique journey to building healthy habits and we strive to support them where they are at, in ways that are most meaningful to that individual.

The global pandemic caught the world by surprise, but was especially challenging for YMCAs in Minnesota. We endured two governor-mandated closures in 2020, resulting in hundreds of thousands of dollars of missed program and membership revenue.

Despite our facility closures, we remained strong in our mission, responding to community needs by pivoting our resources. There was a need to support members of our community who did not have a warm, stable place to stay during the colder months. The Y hosted a temporary day shelter, supported by many caring volunteers who organized supplies, food, and entertainment. It was incredible to see our gym turned into a place where people could rest and feel safe and cared for. We also hosted blood drives in response to the national blood shortage. The spots filled quickly with dozens of blood donors willing to give a part of themselves to help strangers in need around the country.

Despite the uncertainty and unknowns that we have all faced recently, our staff, members, and the Winona community have demonstrated an unbelievable spirit of resiliency. Now more than ever, people are choosing to focus on their health, and are motivated to achieve their wellness goals.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

We opened our new state-of-the-art facility Jan. 7. This building is a statement of collaboration and community, and offers a more strategic and efficient way of supporting healthy lifestyles to help people thrive. This new space helps us enhance our efforts to create a welcoming and inclusive culture. We combine state-of-the-art health and wellness equipment and quality programming with a friendly, supportive community atmosphere. This project was eight years in the making, and toward the end faced countless challenges and delays in the wake of COVID-19.

The YMCA has something for everyone, from the 24/7 access to accommodate all schedules, to the zero-depth entry lane in the pool to welcome people with mobility limitations, to the Family Fun Center for kids to burn off energy, to the Active Older Adult classes to keep people moving at all ages — the Y is for all.

It’s been a challenging year for us, but we have so much to be thankful for. If you are not familiar with the Y, let us show you all the ways that the Y strengthens our community. If cost is a concern, we have a confidential financial assistance program to help reduce that barrier.

To learn more about the Y and our work, visit www.winonaymca.org or www.facebook.com/WinonaFamilyYMCA.

Janneke Sobeck is CEO of the Winona Family YMCA.

Janneke Sobeck is CEO of the Winona Family YMCA.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Notable alumni of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News