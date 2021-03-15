Stories for Good: Winona Family YMCA: Healthy living starts here

Despite the uncertainty and unknowns that we have all faced recently, our staff, members, and the Winona community have demonstrated an unbelievable spirit of resiliency. Now more than ever, people are choosing to focus on their health, and are motivated to achieve their wellness goals.

We opened our new state-of-the-art facility Jan. 7. This building is a statement of collaboration and community, and offers a more strategic and efficient way of supporting healthy lifestyles to help people thrive. This new space helps us enhance our efforts to create a welcoming and inclusive culture. We combine state-of-the-art health and wellness equipment and quality programming with a friendly, supportive community atmosphere. This project was eight years in the making, and toward the end faced countless challenges and delays in the wake of COVID-19.

The YMCA has something for everyone, from the 24/7 access to accommodate all schedules, to the zero-depth entry lane in the pool to welcome people with mobility limitations, to the Family Fun Center for kids to burn off energy, to the Active Older Adult classes to keep people moving at all ages — the Y is for all.