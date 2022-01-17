Stories for Good: Winona Family YMCA an accessible, inclusive and life-saving space

“We want a culture that is inclusive of everyone and where everyone who joins feels they have opportunities to succeed and grow.” — Nellie Borrero

I love this quote because it captures the essence of our work at the Winona Family YMCA. Many people think of the YMCA as a “swim and gym” building. But it is so much more than that! It’s a community of support and inclusion. It’s a space of access and comfort. It’s people of all backgrounds, ages and abilities.

Our welcoming statement proudly proclaims that we are an inclusive organization open to all. We welcome all people regardless of ability, age, cultural background, ethnicity/race, faith/religion, gender identity, ideology, income or sexual orientation. We believe that, in a diverse world, we are stronger when we are inclusive, when our doors are open to all and when everyone has the opportunity to learn, to grow and to thrive.

Here are just a few stories of impact to illustrate how the YMCA serves the Winona community and lives out this welcoming statement.

An accessible space

A support group of parents and their children with FOXG1, a rare neuro-developmental disorder impacting brain development and function, rented our pool for an event. The group was so excited with how accessible and comfortable our facility was, including the ramp access to the pool, pool temperature, the inclusive locker rooms, and showering facilities. It was fun to watch these children and their families in the pool. It was obvious that the children loved the water and the feeling of weightlessness it gave them.

An inclusive space

An email shared with the YMCA: “I am non-binary; recognizing I present female as per my sex at birth says, I am continually feeling like I am being untrue to myself or my identity when forced to use only binary bathrooms. The YMCA in winona, however, has a ‘inclusive restroom’ directly near the standard binary bathrooms. This has made such an impact on me that I have shared pictures of the sign “inclusive restroom” with others in my community. I can’t begin to explain the astounding response it has received among the LGBTQI+ community. It is hard feeling overlooked, as someone who is non-binary, in a lot of society being the minority. This ‘simple’ language change has made a huge impact on me personally as well as my community. And although it may seem a simple language change I can guarantee it is anything but arbitrary or small in meaning. For that I would like to thank you!”

A life-spacing space

A member’s story: “It’s only a slight exaggeration when I say that the opening of the new YMCA saved my life! Getting back to a regular schedule of swimming and personal training at the YMCA allows me to challenge my sedentary inclination and increase my strength, stamina, balance and overall fitness. I know my health, physical, mental and emotional, are interdependent and I need to keep moving to enjoy all aspects of my life. The staff are extremely welcoming and helpful. The facility is spacious, open and well ventilated. Just walking into the building and to the Women’s locker room cause me to take more steps than I would on a normal day at home. I love the water and enjoy the freedom to move unencumbered, reaping the benefits of the aerobic workout.”

We are welcoming new members this month with a $25 savings! Sign up for a tour and come see for yourself what all the hype is about. Learn more at https://www.winonaymca.org/.

Janneke Sobeck is the CEO of the Winona Family YMCA

