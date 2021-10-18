Stories for Good:WCPPP works to end sexual and domestic violence

The Winona County Sexual and Domestic Violence Primary Prevention Project (WCPPP) began in 2008 through the efforts of local citizens, health and human services, educational, judicial services, professionals and their agencies to develop community strategies to prevent sexual and domestic violence.

The mission of this project is primary prevention of sexual and domestic violence by providing education and changing cultural norms. WCPPP provides education to policy and legislation makers in Winona County and Minnesota. The actions of WCPPP focuses on primary prevention dealing with any sexual and domestic violence or abuse involved in human relationships. The goal is to ensure our communities are safer for everyone.

The WCPPP action plan is to stop sexual and domestic violence in Winona County by supporting Winona County coalitions and fostering networks, promoting education in our communities, educating providers and professionals, and promoting safe organizational practices. WCPPP educates public policy and legislation makers and strengthens individual knowledge.

A brief summary of WCPPP Community Events in 2021 include:

Darkness to Light Training: This is an evidence-informed, adult-focused child sexual abuse prevention free training program available in Winona by Family and Children Center and sponsored by WCPPP.

“Hands are For” Youth Art Competition: This is a collaboration with WNB Financial and WCPPP by promoting community awareness and prevention of Child Abuse in a poster art competition. In November youth entries from all over Winona County will be judged and then artwork will be on display at the WNB Bank on Main Street during November for the community to view. There will be a short celebration at the Bank when gift certificates are presented to 12 youth winners on November 3rd.

Grant money from the R.E.A.C.H Fund of the Winona Community Foundation: This summer WCPPP bought 225 Body Safety books for pre-school children and delivered to local Winona County Day Cares, libraries, and schools.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. WCPPP provides community media prevention messaging for both.

If you want to know more, WCPPP is offering a free one-hour community presentation, “Changing Community Norms to Prevent Domestic and Sexual Violence.”

This workshop will focus on raising awareness on prevention of violence and what as a community we can do to change the norms that allow harm to happen. Find out ways you and your family can become involved in primary prevention. Handouts and CEU’s available.

The workshop will be 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, in the Learning Commons at Winona Senior High School. To register, go to Winona Area Public Schools Community Education webpage. https://www.winonaschools.org/communityed

Winona County PPP is a 501 C 3 Certified Non-Profit Organization since May 2019. WCPPP meets every fourth Monday of the month at noon. Please e-mail Helen Bagshaw for Zoom and location details. All are welcome to attend these Steering Committee Meetings. We appreciate all ideas from interested community members.

Helen Bagshaw is chair of the Winona County Primary Prevention Project: Stop Sexual and Domestic Violence; contact her at thebagshaws1@charter.net.

