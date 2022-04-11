Stories for Good: Their mission is simple. Their impact is real.

Ready Set School works year-round to provide financial reprieve to caregivers and boost confidence in Winona’s young learners by providing the necessary supplies for school. The program supports grandparents who are taking care of grandchildren and need a little extra help. It assists parents working multiple jobs who want to be sure their children have everything they need for school. It helps caregivers who are out of work and grateful to not have to choose between buying their children school supplies or buying groceries.

This Winona nonprofit serves 800-1,000 students each year from any of the 24 public, private and parochial K-12 schools in Winona County — as well as homeschool and online students. In addition to striving to reach any family with children that need assistance with school supplies for the school year, Ready Set School supports local teachers so they don’t have to use their own money to purchase school supplies.

Sarah Hedin, science teacher at Winona Middle School, shares how Ready Set School has personally assisted her in the classroom: “Mid-year I was starting to dip into my pocket for school supplies.

A message came through from Ready Set School that they were available to assist teachers with any supplies they may need. I made a request for some specific items, and within 24 hours, there was a bag on my desk with everything I needed. Some kids will show up to school on the first day with nothing. Teachers provide what they can, but the price of items keeps increasing. It’s great to have Ready Set School to help alleviate that burden.”

Ready Set School’s work of providing support to families and teachers in Winona County continues year-round through local fundraising and grants. The program is completely donor-based, so any donation made to Ready Set School could be the reason a local student walks into the classroom feeling confident.

The application period for assistance for the upcoming 2022-23 school year is April 15-May 31. Information about the application process and eligibility can be found at www.readysetschoolwinona.org.

All donations received by May 31 will be given to families requesting assistance starting this July for the 2022-23 school year. As an added bonus, donations made before the end of April will be matched dollar for dollar by Celanese Corporation!

How to donate:

Mail to: Ready Set School, 111 Riverfront Suite 2E, Winona, MN 55987.

Drop off at any WNB Financial location.

Donate online at www.readysetschoolwinona.org.

