STORIES FOR GOOD | Family & Children’s Center

Stories for Good: The Storm Trail Series

Family & Children’s Center is incredibly grateful to The Storm Trail Race Series and to Mandy and Bill Hansels’ focus on youth mental health awareness and philanthropy in this area.

They encourage all people with diverse abilities to get out and bike, run, walk and volunteer to support the most vulnerable youth in our community.

Family & Children’s Center has been the fortunate recipient for the past three years from this event. The money we receive goes a long way in supporting our Day Treatment Program.

We operate a Day Treatment Program in Winona that serves youth ages 3 to 17 dealing with severe emotional and behavioral difficulties, experiencing problems at home, school and/or in the community, having difficulty relating to and interacting with others, and having a primary mental health diagnosis or severe emotional/behavioral disorder.

Day treatment utilizes a variety of approaches to create a safe and structured environment designed to improve overall well-being of the youth. The program provides a structured setting and offers the following service components:

  • Diagnostic assessment (DC 0-5, standard, extended)
  • Individualized treatment and crisis planning
  • Community support/case management
  • Psychotherapy (individual, group, family)
  • Skills training (individual, group, family, recreational, independent living, organizational, etc.)

Goals of the program include:

  • Improve daily functioning and overall well-being of the child/adolescent
  • Develop and strengthen positive coping skills
  • Learn ways to manage and effectively express emotions
  • Increase youth self-esteem
  • Learn alternatives to high risk behaviors
  • Build social skills to improve relationships with adults and peers

We can’t do this important work without your support so it is with immense gratitude we thank Storm the Bluff Trail Race Series for educating our community and supporting youth mental health in Winona!

Jamie Korn is director of development for Family & Children’s Center.

About the series

Stories For Good is a weekly column coordinated by the Winona Nonprofit Alliance, more than 50 local nonprofits of all shapes and sizes, to showcase their stories and impact. To learn more, visit facebook.com/winonanonprofitalliance or winonacf.org/nonprofitalliance.

