Stories for Good: Team Vogel vs Cancer helps families

Just six weeks later, on Aug. 6, 2010, Joe passed away. In spite of their tremendous grief, Joe’s family and friends knew his legacy needed to live on — that Team Vogel vs. Cancer would continue and that there were so many families to support. A volunteer board was created, and the organization became a 501©3 nonprofit.

Every June, Team Vogel vs. Cancer held an annual event at Lake Park supporting a number of families battling cancer. Although they no longer hold an annual event, Team Vogel vs. Cancer continues to host events throughout the year to raise money for their cause, including a golf tournament, bowling tournament and hot dog and brat extravaganza.

To date, Team Vogel vs. Cancer has donated over $400,000 to more than 130 families, as well as continuing support to Gundersen Research, Franciscan Skemp Patient Fund, and recently added Winona Health Cancer Center patient fund.

The families who have reached out to Team Vogel for help in their cancer battles have included young and old, as cancer knows no boundaries. Joe’s dream to Pay It Forward, became a reality because of the generosity of the Winona community, and this generosity continues today, to keep his dream alive by helping others in their fight against cancer.