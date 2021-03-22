Stories for Good: Teaching students hands-on, the RiverWAY

Riverway Learning Community in Winona provides inspired, holistic education to its students by focusing on environmental education and hands-on learning.

Research shows there are multiple benefits to having environmental education in schools. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, environmental education is a process that allows individuals to explore environmental issues, engage in problem-solving, and take action to improve the environment.

We are all interconnected with our environment, and our actions affect the ecosystem. It is educators’ responsibility to create opportunities for the students in their care to engage in meaningful and relevant learning activities. What can be more relevant than teaching children how their behaviors affect the environment?

At Riverway Learning Community, we understand the importance of having environmental education as part of our curriculum. Our goal is to help our students understand and learn how we impact the natural environment, create positive perceptions about the natural world, foster sustainability-friendly habits, and build a strong relationship with nature.