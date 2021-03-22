Stories for Good: Teaching students hands-on, the RiverWAY

Riverway Learning Community in Winona provides inspired, holistic education to its students by focusing on environmental education and hands-on learning.
Research shows there are multiple benefits to having environmental education in schools. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, environmental education is a process that allows individuals to explore environmental issues, engage in problem-solving, and take action to improve the environment.
We are all interconnected with our environment, and our actions affect the ecosystem. It is educators’ responsibility to create opportunities for the students in their care to engage in meaningful and relevant learning activities. What can be more relevant than teaching children how their behaviors affect the environment?
At Riverway Learning Community, we understand the importance of having environmental education as part of our curriculum. Our goal is to help our students understand and learn how we impact the natural environment, create positive perceptions about the natural world, foster sustainability-friendly habits, and build a strong relationship with nature.
At Riverway Learning Community, learning happens the RiverWAY by engaging learners in hands-on, project-based and place-based academic experiences in our community and in the Driftless Area, a unique and diverse ecosystem. Learning about the Mississippi River region is relevant to students, as the river plays a significant role in our community.
Riverway uses a transdisciplinary approach to teaching core subjects, instead of a traditional approach that teaches each subject separately. For example, students learn about the Mississippi water cycle, the river basin features, and the diversity of organisms by collecting water samples in science.
Language arts provides an ideal setting for Mississippi River literature and writing essays about the river. Social studies includes Minnesota history, industry, economics, society and politics of the Mississippi.
In geography, learn to use regional maps and geographic information. The river has inspired artists for centuries, and Riverway students have the opportunity to create river-inspired art.
The Mississippi thematic unit culminates with a trip to the river that helps the students improve their physical and mental health by staying active and connected to their environment.
Riverway recognizes that people’s behaviors affect our climate, and the key to protecting the environment is to educate our youth. We are interconnected, and our activities have to represent our values.
Riverway Learning Community values our environment and believes that making small changes in our lifestyles can make a better place to live for the present and the future.
