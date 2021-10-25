Stories for Good: Something for everyone at the YMCA

“Adversity and challenges are life’s way of creating strength. Adversity creates challenge, and challenge creates change, and change is absolutely necessary for growth. If there is no change and challenge, there can be no growth and development.” —Willie Jolley

This time of year is always full of change. We expect the change of seasons with the weather getting cooler and more unpredictable, and with the schedules shifting as kids return to school. But this year we also see change with the public health legislature in response to the pandemic, as well as the hiring challenges so many organizations are facing. At times through the pandemic the pace of change has been quick and we have all been asked to respond quickly. The good news is that we all seem to be getting better at adapting and being more flexible!

Like the rest of the world, the Winona Family YMCA has adapted over the last year and a half. We remained strong in our mission, responding to community needs by pivoting our resources. Through it all, our members, staff, donors, and volunteers stuck with us and made sure the opening of our new facility did not go unnoticed by the community. It was an eight year journey from inception to completion, with a great deal of research, community feedback, fundraising and COVID-related delays toward the end.

Even now, 10 months after opening the doors of our new facility, we are still celebrating what this new space can do for the community. Our partnership with Winona Health imitates a national care support model. We work closely to ensure someone completing a rehabilitation program has the support and tools they need to be successful either independently, or with help from staff. We have seen great growth in our membership, including our financial assistance program, which allows us to say “yes” to people of all income levels who desire access to the YMCA spaces, services, and programs. We are pleased to offer 24/7 access to accommodate all schedules. We have received high praise for our inclusive spaces, including our inclusive locker rooms and restrooms, and our zero-depth entry lane for easier access to the pool. Our group fitness and aqua fit class schedule consists of 55 weekly opportunities to do fitness your way. We meet people where they are at on their health and wellness journey with our individualized personal training and nutrition coaching services. We offer a well-rounded variety of sports programs for all ages, from our Happy Sports programs for 3-6 year olds, to our school-age programs, and our adult programs.

There is no shortage of ways to get involved, get moving and get together at the Winona Family YMCA. Come check out our new space, or find out what exciting job opportunities await you at the YMCA, where each day the work we do positively affects the lives of thousands of people in our community. For more information, go to https://www.winonaymca.org/employment.

Stories For Good is a weekly column coordinated by the Winona Nonprofit Alliance, more than 50 local nonprofits of all shapes and sizes, to showcase their stories and impact. To learn more, visit facebook.com/winonanonprofitalliance or winonacf.org/nonprofitalliance. Janneke Sobeck is CEO of the Winona Family YMCA.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0