Stories for Good: Sharing our story

The Winona County Historical Society has been serving the people of this county since 1935. We dedicate ourselves to collect, preserve, exhibit and interpret the materials of our shared human history. In doing so, we strive to represent everyone’s story.

As I reflect on the last year, I work to find the lessons learned and opportunities discovered. In November 2020, I started as the executive director for WCHS and am extremely grateful for this opportunity. This year, at our upcoming annual meeting, we will welcome five new and eager board members. This is an exciting time of change and growth at WCHS.

The pandemic has presented challenges, but the pause we took provided time to reflect on the organization and allowed me to settle into the position. Meanwhile, our magnificent staff has been able to focus on the many behind-the-scenes responsibilities of caring for museum collections, exhibits, and facilities. Regrouping and setting priorities are among the lessons we’ve taken from this very unfortunate period.

As 2021 has evolved, more public programs have been scheduled. One of our most popular and long-standing traditions is coming up — Voices from the Past: Cemetery Walk will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery on Oct. 9 and 10 from noon to 5 p.m. each day.

The cemetery walk takes a great deal of coordination with dozens of local volunteers contributing their time and talents. Actors, script writers, researchers, and guides all help to bring Winona’s past characters to life.

Most indoor programs and events were not possible in 2020, but last year’s cemetery walk was one of our most successful on record. In the great outdoors, the gorgeous, tree-filled cemetery was the perfect place for people to venture out and engage with history. We hope this year will be as successful, and our theme of “Scoundrels, Scandals and Skullduggery” should attract an audience!

This spring the History Center became an art gallery! The Slaggie Family Lobby in the museum’s addition is the perfect space to show works of art. As our staff is busy with long-range plans for a major exhibit overhaul in the Armory portion of our facility, we decided to invite regional artists to take center stage in our beautiful lobby.

The River Arts Alliance is helping us recruit and select high quality exhibitors. The gallery has a full schedule of shows through 2022, and we continue to accept applications encouraging individual and group proposals from artists of all kinds.

Our current exhibit is “The Art of Fine Furniture.” Established in 2013, this show has become an annual tradition featuring woodworking at its absolute finest. Regional custom fine furniture makers are showcased with around 15 pieces on display, some for sale. This show runs through Oct. 2.

Public programs and behind-the-scenes care of historic treasures are all part of a day’s work. Each day we make history, and we ask our community for their support of our stewardship. Please consider becoming a member of the Historical Society. Watch our website and “like” our Facebook page to learn about what we do. And, please, remember us in your year-end giving so we can continue to save and share the unique history of Winona County.

Carrie Johnson is executive director of the Winona County Historical Society.

