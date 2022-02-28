Stories for Good: Safe Visitation facilitates family bonds

Safe Visitation is program designed to maintain the parent-child attachment when the child has been removed from their home.

The program goal is to facilitate parent/child interaction and safety to assess longer-term, appropriate placement for the child and/or to maintain the parent-child connection. Safe Visitation strives to offer services that keep both the children and families, including domestic violence victims, safe during services.

Safe Visitation offers multiple visit rooms in a neutral setting on-site at Family & Children’s Center. Depending upon the family’s plan, visits may occur off-site or in the family home.

The program recognizes families may present with different needs and risks, and all of this is assessed by the program supervisor upon referral. Safe Visitation provides organized supervised visitations, monitored safe exchange services and parent education. Safe Visitation staff do not provide recommendations regarding treatment, custody, or access. Safe Visitation will not represent the service recipients. The Program Supervisor works closely with all referring parties to ensure that services provided are meeting the needs of the family, court system, case plan, and so on.

Supervised visitation is contact between a visiting/non-custodial parent or guardian and their child(ren) in the constant presence of a visitation monitor. The visitation monitor is accountable for observing and ensuring the safety of those involved at all times by seeing and hearing the contact between the parent and child. Additionally, the visitation monitor is responsible for accurately completing an impartial report at the end of each supervised visitation and will document any significant information or serious incidents that may have occurred during the supervised visitation.

A monitored exchange is the supervision, by a visitation monitor, of the transfer of one or more children between the custodial and noncustodial parents/guardians. Supervision is limited to the actual transfer of the child(ren) between the parental parties. The visitation monitor will complete an exchange note that will document any significant information or serious incidents that may have occurred during the monitored exchange.

Parent Education is a service provided by a trained Parent Educator to help develop and strengthen the knowledge and skills of parents. Parent Educators work with parents and/or referral sources to create a case plan that includes individualized parenting goals for each parent. The Parent Educator is responsible for providing parent education to the parent(s) and giving them the tools to raise their child(ren) in a healthy, safe environment.

Family & Children’s Center’s Safe Visitation program ensures families maintain vital contact in a safe setting with appropriate supervision. This service is an important part of the agency’s continuum of services designed to strengthen families and promote individual well-being.

If you have questions about the Safe Visitation program or any services provided by Family & Children’s Center, please call 507-453-9563. Find out more at fcconline.org.

