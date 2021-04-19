Stories for Good: Running for love — and for the cause of mental health

What happens when you combine a love for trail running together with a passion for supporting youth mental health programs? You form your own non-profit trail race company, The Storm Trail Race Series!

My name is Many Hansel and my husband, Bill, and I did just that back in the spring of 2019. We are both ultrarunners, which means we enjoy very long trail races at distances many people don’t even like to drive! We also both have a passion for getting people out on the trails and exploring the beautiful Driftless area.

Trail running began for me as a combination of my love for hiking and my love for running. Why not do them at the same time? Well, because I was slow, I was intimidated, scared to fail, to be last, to have to walk part of the route — the reasons for not starting were endless.

However, a fabulous group of trail runners took me under their wing and started me on my trail running journey. Here I am years later, having completed two 50-mile races and a handful of other ultra events.

I wanted to give back that feeling of belonging to others who wanted to try their hand (or should I say legs?) at trail running. I wanted to make them feel comfortable to join in and feel like they could challenge themselves without the fear of failing.