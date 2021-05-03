Stories for Good: Ready Set School ensures all kids have the necessary supplies to learn

2020 will be remembered as the year of digital learning for many parents and students across the country. Friends, teachers and staff members were heartedly missed by Winona County families. The joy felt by kids and parents alike upon the reopening of in-person classes was evident.
Due to the pandemic, the timeline of the “first day of school” was nontraditional for most. Ready Set School — Winona County’s nonprofit working to ensure all eligible K-12 students have the basic and necessary supplies and clothing for school — was there, whether students walked through their classroom doors in August, or logged into their Zoom classroom in January.
Just last month a local family reached out requesting assistance. Ready Set School was able to provide backpacks filled with necessary school supplies for that first, eagerly anticipated in-person school day.
“Wow,” a Winona County parent wrote. “Thank you so much for the backpacks. Our kids are beaming. Our 5-year-old who is on the brink of FINALLY going to in-person kindergarten wore his new backpack for a walk outside to pretend he was going to school. So cute. What a difference the right gear makes!”
School supplies are needed year-round, and although a majority of our Winona County families receive vouchers to purchase supplies and shoes for the start of the academic year, many need help after that first school bell has rung. Too often the burden of supply needs is filled by Winona County teachers. Ready Set School supports these classroom heroes by providing supplies directly to schools as needed throughout the year.
As a Principal at Goodview Elementary School in Winona, Emily Cassellius sees this impact on a daily basis.
“I am so thankful, as an educator, that I have this wonderful resource to reach out to and get needed supplies for my students,” Cassellius said. “Teachers end up paying for more and more supplies and materials out of their own pocket; thankfully Ready Set School helps so supplies for students isn't something that teachers pay for.”
And prepared students mean happier classrooms.
“When students come to school without supplies, they start the year feeling embarrassed, shy, and like they don't fit in,” Cassellius continued. “This is not the way any child should ever experience the first day of school. Ready Set School helps families get supplies for the school year, and with those supplies, kids are set up for a successful year of learning.”
Need from Winona County families increased by 36.7% last year and the organization anticipates this continued need in 2021. All donations received by May 31 will be given to families requesting assistance starting this July for the 2021-22 school year.
Ways to donate:
- Mail to: Ready Set School, 51 E. 4th Street, Suite 404, Winona, MN 55987.
- Drop off at any WNB Financial location.
- Donate online at www.readysetschoolwinona.org.