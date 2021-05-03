Stories for Good: Ready Set School ensures all kids have the necessary supplies to learn

2020 will be remembered as the year of digital learning for many parents and students across the country. Friends, teachers and staff members were heartedly missed by Winona County families. The joy felt by kids and parents alike upon the reopening of in-person classes was evident.

Due to the pandemic, the timeline of the “first day of school” was nontraditional for most. Ready Set School — Winona County’s nonprofit working to ensure all eligible K-12 students have the basic and necessary supplies and clothing for school — was there, whether students walked through their classroom doors in August, or logged into their Zoom classroom in January.

Just last month a local family reached out requesting assistance. Ready Set School was able to provide backpacks filled with necessary school supplies for that first, eagerly anticipated in-person school day.

“Wow,” a Winona County parent wrote. “Thank you so much for the backpacks. Our kids are beaming. Our 5-year-old who is on the brink of FINALLY going to in-person kindergarten wore his new backpack for a walk outside to pretend he was going to school. So cute. What a difference the right gear makes!”