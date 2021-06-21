Stories for Good: Partnerships for the good in Winona County

I believe in the goodness of people. Those with good intentions and behaviors which come from a focus on the well-being of others. It gives me hope that we, as a community, state and country are on the right path to aiding each other in the creation of a better and brighter future for many. Together, we can make a difference!

Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center is comprised of great people who strive every day to aid those with mental health and substance abuse needs. We cannot do it alone and have partnered with many to help others.

Our agency mission in delivering exceptional, responsive, consumer-focused behavioral health services is often in action beyond the four walls of our clinic and residential settings. One program that highlights a partnership we have had throughout Winona County is the School Linked Mental Health Program. Thanks in part to funding with Minnesota Department of Human Services and the Winona County Mental Health and Family Services Collaborative, we have been able to provide behavioral health services and supports in the Winona Area Public Schools, Lewiston-Altura Public Schools and St. Charles Public Schools for the past decade.