Stories for Good: Partnerships for the good in Winona County

I believe in the goodness of people. Those with good intentions and behaviors which come from a focus on the well-being of others. It gives me hope that we, as a community, state and country are on the right path to aiding each other in the creation of a better and brighter future for many. Together, we can make a difference!
Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center is comprised of great people who strive every day to aid those with mental health and substance abuse needs. We cannot do it alone and have partnered with many to help others.
Our agency mission in delivering exceptional, responsive, consumer-focused behavioral health services is often in action beyond the four walls of our clinic and residential settings. One program that highlights a partnership we have had throughout Winona County is the School Linked Mental Health Program. Thanks in part to funding with Minnesota Department of Human Services and the Winona County Mental Health and Family Services Collaborative, we have been able to provide behavioral health services and supports in the Winona Area Public Schools, Lewiston-Altura Public Schools and St. Charles Public Schools for the past decade.
We have moved our services to those in need and met with children, families and school personnel in the schools and in their homes. The great partnership between Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center and local school districts have made it possible for our agencies trained mental health professionals to help kids who may not otherwise have been helped. The many things that impact treatment success include, but are not limited to: transportation challenges, insurance barriers and concerns around missing too much educational instructional time, that occurs when individuals have to travel to us versus us going to where they are.
It is becoming more known that many children and adolescents suffer with mental health and substance abuse needs which greatly impacts their ability to learn, develop and live the life they want to live. The partnership with many of the schools in Winona County has enabled Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center to work closely with teachers, school counselors and school administrators to provide needed behavioral health services and supports for students while in school.
The School Linked Mental Health Program removes many barriers that typically interfere with children and families getting the behavioral health assistance they need and works on reducing stigma that is so often associated with this need. What a great resource and partnership between people focused on others to create a better future for the children and families of Winona County. We are grateful to be a part of the solution to improving the lives of so many children and families in Winona County for many years and look forward to contributing to their success in the future.
Erik Sievers is executive director of Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center in Winona.
