Stories For Good: No place like home

Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center (HVMHC), founded in 1965, provides exceptional, responsive, and consumer focused behavioral health services across five counties in southeastern Minnesota.

In addition to the many clinical services provided by the organization, HVMHC also provides housing and supportive services for adults living with a diagnosis of a serious and persistent mental illness.

Stable, secure and safe housing is a necessary foundation for everyone. Imagine the feeling of coming home after a long day — the comfort of your familiar items, a warm bed, clean water, and enough food in the fridge and pantry. Imagine how much harder everything would be if you had nowhere to call home. A large body of research supports that combining secure housing with supportive services results in the best outcomes. HVMHC is able to provide clients housing and additional services such as transportation, medication management, nursing, 24/7 staff access and crisis management.

Our clients also benefit from the many generous community partners that work with our agency directly and indirectly. After losing his sister, Charlie, whose name has been changed for his privacy, moved into HVMHC housing. Charlie shared, “On April 14, 2021, I moved into Bluffview Board and Lodge vowing to myself that I would do everything I needed to do to change my life for the better.” Along his recovery journey, he has worked with HVMHC staff, Volunteer Services, Community Dental partners and more to support his continued sobriety, physical and mental health. A client like Charlie also benefits from the improved building updates and security at our sites funded by our generous donors and support from the Winona Community Foundation.

The phrase “it takes a village” is often used to describe raising a child. Sometimes it takes a community to bring someone all the way home, no matter what their age. Charlie reminds us, “To anyone that may read this, no matter what struggle you encounter you are not alone.”

HVMHC would like to thank the following community partners who offer support in addition to our county partners:

Winona Community Foundation

Winona Volunteer Services

Habitat for Humanity Restore

Winona Transit

Winona Community Day Center – Catholic Charities

Winona Health

Gundersen Healthcare

HVMHC

CRISIS

PSN

AA/NA support groups

Career Force

Winona ORC Industries

Yes Works

Apple Tree Dental

Community Dental

VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance)

Winona Public Library

Winona Friendship Center

Grace Place

Restored Blessings

