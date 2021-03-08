Stories For Good: New column series to highlight work of nonprofits in Winona community

The Winona Nonprofit Alliance is pleased to introduce a new Winona Daily News feature, Stories For Good — a weekly column featuring success stories, news, and opportunities to volunteer and connect with local nonprofits working tirelessly to serve the Winona community and surrounding area.

So much of nonprofits’ good work goes unnoticed. Often, that’s because we’re so busy doing the work it’s hard to find time to celebrate and share our own success! We’re thankful to the Daily News for offering this collaboration and this space to share stories of our good work.

Starting next Monday, you’ll get an opportunity to hear each week from a Nonprofit Alliance member about their mission and vision, their programs, upcoming events and opportunities, and how you can get engaged with or support their work.

We hope this series will move you with stories of how nonprofits transform lives, show you easy ways to get involved with nonprofits doing the work you care about most, and give you a stronger sense of just how critical nonprofits are to the economic, social and cultural fabric of the Winona community and surrounding region.

First, though — what is this Winona Nonprofit Alliance?