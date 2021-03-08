Stories For Good: New column series to highlight work of nonprofits in Winona community

The Winona Nonprofit Alliance is pleased to introduce a new Winona Daily News feature, Stories For Good — a weekly column featuring success stories, news, and opportunities to volunteer and connect with local nonprofits working tirelessly to serve the Winona community and surrounding area.
So much of nonprofits’ good work goes unnoticed. Often, that’s because we’re so busy doing the work it’s hard to find time to celebrate and share our own success! We’re thankful to the Daily News for offering this collaboration and this space to share stories of our good work.
Starting next Monday, you’ll get an opportunity to hear each week from a Nonprofit Alliance member about their mission and vision, their programs, upcoming events and opportunities, and how you can get engaged with or support their work.
We hope this series will move you with stories of how nonprofits transform lives, show you easy ways to get involved with nonprofits doing the work you care about most, and give you a stronger sense of just how critical nonprofits are to the economic, social and cultural fabric of the Winona community and surrounding region.
First, though — what is this Winona Nonprofit Alliance?
The Alliance is a collaboration of more than 50 Winona-area nonprofits of all sizes, sectors and missions, with a growing paid membership base of more than 30 members. We began gathering in 2017 to:
- Strengthen services and programs by collaborating to address gaps and overlaps
- Increase skills of nonprofit leaders through shared training and mentorship
- Build a rich communication network to easily share resources, promote each other’s programs and services, and provide support
- Maximize and increase the opportunities to give, and spotlight the impact of local giving
- Share knowledge about Winona-area nonprofits and their impact to the community
Alliance members range from small arts and civic organizations without full-time staff to large human services and education organizations with hundreds of employees. The Alliance operates within the umbrella of the Winona Community Foundation, which provides key oversight and administration, and is guided by a team of Winona nonprofit leaders.
To learn more about the Alliance and its members, please visit https://www.winonacf.org/nonprofitalliance. All nonprofits are welcome to join the Alliance.
We look forward to sharing stories each week of local nonprofits doing exceptional work to benefit and serve our community!
Brian Voerding, of Engage Winona, wrote this on behalf of the Winona Nonprofit Alliance leadership team: Stacy Shones (Hiawatha Valley Mental Health, Nancy Brown (Winona Community Foundation), Amanda Hedlund (Habitat For Humanity of Winona-Fillmore Counties), Vicki Englich (River Arts Alliance, Keri Cada (HCO), Doug Grout (Semcac), Katrice Sisson (Winona Health) and Heidi Smith (Winona ORC).