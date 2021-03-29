Stories for Good: MMAM’s Seasonal Saturdays and art boxes help the community discover Art is for Everyone

Before the pandemic, the Minnesota Marine Art Museum offered a bustling monthly arts access program called Second Saturdays. This program offered $1 admission, free transportation and a host of fun activities to engage with the collections and with each other.
One year ago, COVID brought major changes to our onsite programming, including two temporary closures of the museum and pausing our Second Saturdays.
MMAM was able to reopen to the public in January of this year, and we are thrilled to have our galleries open to visitors!
Since we cannot welcome large groups for in-person Seasonal Saturday (formerly known as Second Saturdays) events this year, the MMAM staff have put some of our favorite elements from that program into Event Boxes for people to host a mini Seasonal Saturday event at home, including $1 admission reservations for recipients to come visit MMAM at their leisure.
MMAM will offer 275 Event Boxes per season: spring, summer, and fall. Each group of boxes will be released at the beginning of the season. Once it is safe to do so, in-person Seasonal Saturdays will be offered quarterly on select Saturdays four times a year, or once each season. MMAM hopes to resume in-person Seasonal Saturday programming in early 2022.
At MMAM, we believe that art is for everyone, and we are committed to making our space accessible to everyone, regardless of economic means, background, or artistic experience. Our hope and our goal is for the Event Box to bring a little bit of joy at home, and to help make for a better museum experience onsite.
In addition to the discounted admission, the Event Box includes a “paper tour” of three artworks in the collection, a special activity to play as a group, a small art-making activity, a music playlist and a small snack.
Discounted admission and Event Boxes are made possible by an Arts Access grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board. Seasonal Saturday support also comes from WNB Financial and the Winona Community Fund. The Water Main is the media sponsor for Seasonal Saturdays.
It is the mission of the Minnesota Marine Art Museum to engage visitors in meaningful visual art experiences through education and exhibitions that explore the ongoing and historic human relationship with water. The museum is located at 800 Riverview Drive in Winona and is surrounded by acres of native prairie gardens along the Mississippi River. Gallery and MMAM Store hours are Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Whether you experience MMAM through a Seasonal Saturday Event Box, or you come to visit the great art inspired by water, we hope to see you soon at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum!
To learn more and register for an Event Box, visit MMAM’s website at mmam.org/seasonal-saturdays or call the museum at 507-474-6626.
Caitlin Crouchet is communications manager for the Minnesota Marine Art Museum.