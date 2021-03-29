Stories for Good: MMAM’s Seasonal Saturdays and art boxes help the community discover Art is for Everyone

Before the pandemic, the Minnesota Marine Art Museum offered a bustling monthly arts access program called Second Saturdays. This program offered $1 admission, free transportation and a host of fun activities to engage with the collections and with each other.

One year ago, COVID brought major changes to our onsite programming, including two temporary closures of the museum and pausing our Second Saturdays.

MMAM was able to reopen to the public in January of this year, and we are thrilled to have our galleries open to visitors!

Since we cannot welcome large groups for in-person Seasonal Saturday (formerly known as Second Saturdays) events this year, the MMAM staff have put some of our favorite elements from that program into Event Boxes for people to host a mini Seasonal Saturday event at home, including $1 admission reservations for recipients to come visit MMAM at their leisure.

MMAM will offer 275 Event Boxes per season: spring, summer, and fall. Each group of boxes will be released at the beginning of the season. Once it is safe to do so, in-person Seasonal Saturdays will be offered quarterly on select Saturdays four times a year, or once each season. MMAM hopes to resume in-person Seasonal Saturday programming in early 2022.

