Stories for Good: Making a difference

In conjunction with National Volunteer Week, Global Volunteer Month, started in April 2020, intended to celebrate the power of people who tackle society’s greatest challenges and build stronger, more vibrant communities through volunteerism and everyday actions.

Winona Volunteer Services has a rich history of recognizing the power of volunteers and the difference they make in the communities we serve.

WVS’ mission reads: “With dedicated volunteers and partners, WVS helps people address life’s challenges in a respectful and dignified manner.” Our more than 250 volunteers bring this mission to fruition every day.

How do we accomplish such a task, you may ask?

On any given day a dozen volunteers (corporate, churches and individuals) deliver warm meals to clients in Winona. These individuals may be recovering from a recent surgery or perhaps they have needed to quit driving because they don’t see as well as they used to. Our volunteers develop long lasting relationships with those on their routes. Volunteers often will say: “I enjoy seeing my route people every week, it brightens my day, and I know that for some I may be the only person they see.”

The Clothes Shop would not operate smoothly without a team of sorters and a cashiers. Not only do volunteers keep the store open, the revenue generated supports programming provided by Winona Volunteer Services. This group of volunteers spends hours sifting through donated clothing. Volunteers find this low-stress work and they enjoy socializing with other volunteers.

The food shelf is open every day with a group of 3-5 volunteers who enjoy working with the community and one another. Volunteers not only stock the shelves, but also help shoppers with recipes and meal ideas. Volunteers regularly comment on how valuable their experiences are.

Food donations arrive daily for the small team of volunteers who oversee the fast-paced loading dock at WVS. Donations arrive from individual and corporate donors, from local producers, and local grocery and retail stores. One loading dock volunteer stated, “working with the food rescue volunteers enlightened my eyes as to the amount of food contributed to the food shelf by local retail companies.”

A new service provided by WVS is Groceries on the Go. A trio of volunteers deliver groceries to clients who no longer can visit the food shelf.

Beyond all this, volunteers continue to give by delivering meals on Easter Sunday, mowing the lawn around WVS, sorting food donations from food drives donations, and even creating spreadsheets for reports. Not to mention, throughout the year we are gifted with volunteers from local organizations and business who choose WVS to “give back to.” These volunteers eagerly sort and stock food and organize clothing donations.

During times of uncertainty, there is one thing that can unify a group of people: giving of one’s time to a greater good. Whether as a weekly volunteer or just once — we come together to assist one another.

The Board of Directors and staff of WVS sincerely “thank our volunteers for your commitment to serving our agency and our community!”

If you are interested in learning more about volunteer opportunities at Winona Volunteer Services, contact Bev Speltz, volunteer coordinator, at bev@winonavs.org or by calling 452-5591.

Bev Speltz is volunteer coordinator for Winona Volunteer Services.

