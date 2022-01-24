Stories for Good: Live Well Winona building a hub for health

Live Well Winona is a community health hub dedicated to supporting healthy activities and lifestyles in and around the Winona region. Live Well Winona has a mission to engage the community in a culture of wellness that is distinctively noticeable and results in people who live longer, better lives and are measurably healthier.

The vision of Live Well Winona is to establish a “hub” to connect and engage community members, programs, organizations and employers in healthy activities.

How would you like to feel your best every day? Having energy, being productive, sleeping through the night, feeling happy and connected, being satisfied with your life, and experiencing confidence can be direct results of your healthy lifestyle choices.

Live Well Winona takes a holistic approach to wellness, realizing that it is composed of a variety of dimensions. These five dimensions are the primary focus of our efforts. We believe that a harmony must exist between the following areas of your health: intellectual, spiritual, social, physical and occupational.

Live Well Winona offers resources to the community through a resource directory, community calendar, and information about wellness, all located on the website at livewellwinona.org.

Live Well Winona also manages community programs, including Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP), GR8 Kids and Winona Community HUB.

Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) is a coalition of community members devoted to cultivating a drug-free culture for children and teens in the Winona area. ASAP works within schools and the wider community to raise awareness and reduce substance abuse through education and programs.

GR8 Kids is an 8-week health and wellness program for 4th grade students. Eight weekly classes promote age-appropriate education in proper nutrition and active living. Each class is 45 minutes in length and held in the gymnasium with the assistance of the 4th grade teachers, paraprofessionals, and physical education teachers. The Gr8Kids program as an opportunity to improve the overall quality of life for young individuals in our community.

Winona Community HUB is an evidence-based model of community care coordination that focuses on addressing social determinants of health (SDOH) risk factors in food insecure or other high-risk individuals. The Winona Community HUB provides the structure to ensure that Winona’s most vulnerable families’ complex needs are addressed in an equitable, unduplicated and meaningful way. The target population for referrals are Winona County residents and someone in the household has screened as food insecure or someone in the household has been diagnosed or self-reported mental health concerns or someone is experiencing homelessness.

Live Well Winona’s core values include:

Passion: Our commitment to excellence is infectious and motivating.

Dedication: We are devoted to sharing our holistic approach to wellness.

Collaboration: We are better together, offering resources that strengthen our community.

Impact: We inspire our community to establish healthy habits for better lives.

Live Well Winona is a department of Winona Health. If you have questions about any of the resources or programs offered by Live Well Winona, please feel free to contact us at info@livewellwinona.org or 507-474-9825.

Vanessa Southworth is community wellbeing director for Live Well Winona.

