Stories for Good: Learn, participate, advocate during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

The Advocacy Center of Winona is collaborating with agencies across Winona throughout the month of April to bring awareness to the complexities of sexual assault in our community and throughout the country.

The ACW (formerly Women’s Resource Center) empowers victims/survivors of sexual and domestic violence. During the 2020 calendar year, the Center provided services to 44 victims of adult sexual assault and 58 child sexual assault victims.

Our program offers many services for a victim/survivor. We offer a 24-hour support line where anyone can call day or night and speak to a trained advocate. That number is 507-452-4453.

We offer emergency shelter and relocation services, support groups, legal advocacy, justice assistance, accompaniment to sex assault exams, reporting to law enforcement and more.

The process of healing from sexual assault can be confusing and difficult. That is why we work everyday to support victims where they are at in their process and defining what that journey looks like on an individual basis.