Stories for Good: Learn, participate, advocate during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

The Advocacy Center of Winona is collaborating with agencies across Winona throughout the month of April to bring awareness to the complexities of sexual assault in our community and throughout the country.
The ACW (formerly Women’s Resource Center) empowers victims/survivors of sexual and domestic violence. During the 2020 calendar year, the Center provided services to 44 victims of adult sexual assault and 58 child sexual assault victims.
Our program offers many services for a victim/survivor. We offer a 24-hour support line where anyone can call day or night and speak to a trained advocate. That number is 507-452-4453.
We offer emergency shelter and relocation services, support groups, legal advocacy, justice assistance, accompaniment to sex assault exams, reporting to law enforcement and more.
The process of healing from sexual assault can be confusing and difficult. That is why we work everyday to support victims where they are at in their process and defining what that journey looks like on an individual basis.
Our services are free and confidential. We are currently meeting with clients as necessary, but our offices are closed to walk-ins from the public at this time. We have a live chat and video function on our website that can be accessed from a computer or phone during office hours. Our office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Our office phone line is 507-452-4440.
Even as the topic has launched into the public discourse in recent years, there are still misconceptions about sexual assault and consent. April is sexual assault awareness month. There are several in-person and virtual opportunities to gain a deeper understanding of this issue.
On April 5, the Winona State University Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies is hosting scholar/activist Brooke Lober, the Director of Harm Reduction at the St. James Infirmary and teaches in Women’s and Gender Studies at Sonoma State University.
On April 12-16, the WSU College of Business will host the #IBelieveYOU week-long virtual fundraiser to raise money for a sexual assault support group. There will be several events throughout the week. Check out #IBelieveYOU on Facebook for more information.
On April 15, the annual Take Back the Night is scheduled to start at 4:45 p.m. at Central Park (Broadway and Main streets) in Winona. The event will host speakers and a march. The march can be done on foot or you can join with a vehicle.
On April 24, the Sexual Assault Interagency Council is hosting an Awareness Walk around Lake Winona beginning at 3 p.m.
To find out more information about these events, go to our website at Advocacywinona.org or the Facebook @ACWinona.