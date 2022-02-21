Stories for Good: It takes a community

It should not be shocking that there is an abundance of individuals in our society that are struggling with mental illnesses and/or substance use/abuse disorders getting stuck in our legal system.

Frequently these individuals get put on probation, are civilly committed to state hospitals, are referred to the Child Protection System, or are in put in jails and prisons to serve their time.

All too often, these individuals are not given the proper resources to identify the true root of the struggles they are having, so they are released back into society without any resources, skills or knowledge to change the outcomes for themselves and their families.

Lucky for Winona, in May of 2020 a very dedicated and innovative group of professionals from a variety of the criminal justice and mental health systems in Winona County, got together and submitted a grant proposal to the Justice and Mental Health Collaboration Program and the Office of Justice Assistance.

The grant was written to request funding to develop cross-system programming to improve outcomes for individuals with mental illnesses, or co-occurring mental illness and substance abuse who come into contact with the justice system.

In mid-October 2020, Winona County was notified that they were one of 29 awardees, the only one in Minnesota, and that the grant was fully funded.

Once that award came in, it set off the beginning of the Winona Re-entry Assistance Program Plus (WRAP+) and a taskforce was quickly created and planning and implementation of this three year grant was put in motion.

The taskforce is made up of individuals from Winona County Community Services, Winona County Attorney’s office, Winona County Sheriff’s Department, Winona Police Department, Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center, Winona Community Hub, Winona Health and Winona Public Defender’s Office as well as Winona’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council.

This group’s goal of this grant is to improve public safety and outcomes for individuals by:

Reducing recidivism for justice involved individuals struggling with mental illnesses and/or co-occurring mental illness and substance abuse by hiring a community health worker at Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center.

Enhancing services to in-jail participants, by hiring a criminal justice social worker at Winona County.

Providing cross training to both criminal justice personnel and mental health providers in hopes of bridging the knowledge gaps and create a common language to improve communication and knowledge of the two systems which have previously remained very much siloed. These trainings have been offered almost monthly since January 2021. You can find more information on these trainings at HVMHC.org website under Community Mental Health Trainings.

In June of 2021, Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center (HVMHC) was able to hire a community health worker (CHW) as part of Winona’s Pathways Community HUB to focus on addressing social determinants of health in Winona’s most vulnerable families in hopes of connecting individuals with necessary resources to address underlying concerns causing the involvement in the legal system.

The CHW will work alongside individuals and families to address their complex needs in an equitable, unduplicated and meaningful way.

CHW’s work with individuals to identify the needs, of individuals; frequently looking at physical and mental health care, health insurance, medication management, housing resources, job training, and food insecurity.

Once the needs are identified, the CHW directs and/or assists people in connecting with resources in the community to help create long term solutions for individuals. This could mean establishing a therapist, finding stable and affordable housing, and securing employment.

As these needs or “pathways” are successfully completed, the CHW closes pathways and moves onto other areas of concern to continue making improvements in participants’ lives.

It is believed that once people are connected with long term resources their legal involvement will decrease and they will be able to close out of the WRAP+ program successfully.

For more information or to learn how to make a referral please visit Winona County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council’s website at www.winonacountycjcc.org.

Christy Ferrington is the adult community-based services director at Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0