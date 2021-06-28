Stories for Good: Home and Community Options provides wide range of support services

My name is Emily Holzknecht, and I work as a direct support professional for Home and Community Options.

My journey at HCO started in January of 2021. I had heard about HCO through some college friends, but I hadn’t considered working there until a professor, Dr. Ardovino, told me that I would be a great fit at HCO.

I did not have any prior experience providing support for individuals with disabilities, so I was nervous at first. However, I was greeted by coworkers and HCO individuals who feel like family, and I have gained a wealth of knowledge on how to be of better help for others.

When working as a direct support professional, you can help individuals with important milestones in their lives and expose them to new personal growth opportunities that can play as building blocks to get them to where they want to be. I have been lucky enough to provide support to an individual who normally eats through a feeding tube (connected directly to the stomach) as they worked towards be able to eat orally. They are now eating food for the first time in their life, and it has been so exciting to see them try out all these new foods and discover what they like and dislike!