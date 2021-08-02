Stories for Good: History of the Family & Children’s Center

Family & Children’s Center’s history in Minnesota dates back to the 1880s with the Margaret Simpson Home in Winona. This legacy came with the merger of Family Service of Winona in 2006.

In 1999, The FCC brought its first service to Winona at the request of the area school district, offering alternative education services similar to the model already provided in La Crosse. Since that time, services in Minnesota have more than quadrupled in size.

Today we operate nearly 25 programs, serving more than 3,000 clients from seven regional locations across western Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota. Our services work to prevent child abuse, help individuals achieve recovery from serious mental illness, find healthy and stable homes for children whose parents can no longer care for them, and keep youth on track for graduation. We believe that helping to resolve problems where they occur results in greater long-term success and improved individual well-being.

