Stories for Good: History of the Family & Children’s Center

Family & Children’s Center’s history in Minnesota dates back to the 1880s with the Margaret Simpson Home in Winona. This legacy came with the merger of Family Service of Winona in 2006.
In 1999, The FCC brought its first service to Winona at the request of the area school district, offering alternative education services similar to the model already provided in La Crosse. Since that time, services in Minnesota have more than quadrupled in size.
Today we operate nearly 25 programs, serving more than 3,000 clients from seven regional locations across western Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota. Our services work to prevent child abuse, help individuals achieve recovery from serious mental illness, find healthy and stable homes for children whose parents can no longer care for them, and keep youth on track for graduation. We believe that helping to resolve problems where they occur results in greater long-term success and improved individual well-being.
Looking around the community, most people never know the troubles some children and families face – the home and family instability, the abuse and neglect, the isolation, lack of resources, the mental illness and other circumstances beyond a person’s control. With Family & Children’s Center, however, these children, individuals and families can find hope for better tomorrows. Our wide range of highly effective, life-changing prevention, early intervention and treatment programs are designed to strengthen children, families and promote individual well-being.
Family & Children’s Center always seeks to intervene as early as possible, adapting our proven, integrated programs and services to rescue struggling children, youth, adults, families and communities. Our highly effective, wide-ranging services mean:
- Reduced trauma for children (including maltreatment)
- Safe, timely services tailored to meet each family’s individual needs
- Improved parent-child interaction and school readiness
- Empowered caregivers who are able to protect and support their children
- Higher graduation and employment rates
- Fewer psychiatric hospitalizations
- Decreased dependency on public assistance and other social services
- Increased access to preventive medical care
- Taxpayer savings in medical care, social services, law enforcement, the courts and education
- More healthy, productive and contributing citizens
The real savings, though, comes in saving lives. Prevention programs mean that children and youth will have the opportunity to grow to be productive adults. They will have had the safety, stability and health to achieve their full potential, which in turn means continued success for their later generations.