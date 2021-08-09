Stories for Good: History of mentorship for Big Brothers Big Sisters

For more than 100 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters has had the belief that every child has inherent potential within them that can lead them to success in life. As the nation’s largest volunteer and donor supported mentoring organization, we are dedicated to providing supportive one-to-one mentoring relationships to ignite that very potential in them.
Big Brothers Big Sisters began when the need to support our youth became apparent to a young court clerk in New York City. In 1904, Ernest Coulter saw an increasing number of boys coming through his courtroom and realized that if these boys had caring adults in their lives they could be on different paths of life. He then set out to find volunteers to be mentors for at-risk boys, which started Big Brothers. During the inception of the Big Brothers movement, the members of an organization called Ladies of Charity had begun mentoring girls who had also been coming through New York City’s court. This group soon became known as Catholic Big Sisters.
The two youth mentoring groups continued working separately and even went through group name changes throughout the years. It was not until 1977, when Big Brothers Association and Big Sisters International came together to form Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. With our mission still continuing on a century later, the organization now serves all 50 states and 12 countries around the world.
Big Brothers Big Sisters is Wisconsin’s leading evidenced-based youth mentoring agency. There are 15 offices throughout the state; including our own Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region which operates in both La Crosse and Winona. The demographic we aim to support are at-risk youth from single parent families, low-income households, and disadvantaged schools. Many children we serve have incarcerated parents, faced bullying, and many other difficult circumstances that can lead them to negative outcomes. To help support and empower our youth we provide them with an adult mentor that can directly impact the child’s life. This is done by making meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers (our Bigs) and children ages 5-18 (our Littles).
Big Brothers Big Sisters distinguishes themselves from other youth mentoring programs by the practices put in place. We perform extensive criminal background checks on our adult volunteers. All adult volunteers undergo an in-depth interview and training to ensure they are competent mentees for our Littles. We provide intentional matching for our one-to-one mentor relationships by taking careful consideration of interests, personalities, location, experiences, and more. Lastly, we continuously give support and guidance to our mentor relationships with Match Support. We have professional match specialist dedicated to ensuring the relationship is progressing and that the child is in a positive light.
Big Brothers Big Sisters is dedicated to serving the at-risk youth in our community. There is potential in them and we intend to help give them the guidance they need to succeed.
If you are interested in supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region or volunteering as a Big, please go to 7riversbbbs.org.
Peter Lee is development director for 7 Rivers Big Brothers Big Sisters.