Stories for Good: History of mentorship for Big Brothers Big Sisters

For more than 100 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters has had the belief that every child has inherent potential within them that can lead them to success in life. As the nation’s largest volunteer and donor supported mentoring organization, we are dedicated to providing supportive one-to-one mentoring relationships to ignite that very potential in them.

Big Brothers Big Sisters began when the need to support our youth became apparent to a young court clerk in New York City. In 1904, Ernest Coulter saw an increasing number of boys coming through his courtroom and realized that if these boys had caring adults in their lives they could be on different paths of life. He then set out to find volunteers to be mentors for at-risk boys, which started Big Brothers. During the inception of the Big Brothers movement, the members of an organization called Ladies of Charity had begun mentoring girls who had also been coming through New York City’s court. This group soon became known as Catholic Big Sisters.

The two youth mentoring groups continued working separately and even went through group name changes throughout the years. It was not until 1977, when Big Brothers Association and Big Sisters International came together to form Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. With our mission still continuing on a century later, the organization now serves all 50 states and 12 countries around the world.