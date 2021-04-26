Stories for Good: Helping those struggling with the care they need

One particular program of ours that focuses on prevention and early intervention of child abuse is Matty’s Place.

In May 1996, the Eappen family of Boston, Massachusetts, welcomed their new baby, Matthew “Matty” Eappen, into the world. Eight months later, investigators would discover his 19-year-old nanny shook him so violently it fractured his skull, causing severe brain bleeding. He died despite intense treatment. After his death, Matty’s parents started the Matty Eappen Foundation to bring awareness to shaken baby syndrome and other forms of child abuse.

In 2005, a committee of Winona County prosecutors, police, social services and the National Child Protection Training Center joined together to address a growing number of area child abuse and neglect cases. The committee established funding, with the help of the Matty Eappen Foundation, to develop what is today Matty’s Place. Since June 2011, Matty’s Place has been a safe place for children and families at our Center to receive help and healing after an allegation of abuse. The well-trained and experienced staff make children feel comfortable, while reducing the effects of trauma and stress during investigations.