Stories for Good: HCO works to help as many people as possible without depleting workforce

Since 1975, Home and Community Options has helped people with disabilities of all ages live, work and enjoy life alongside their friends and neighbors in the community. We are committed to coming in to work each day to care for the people we support: 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Our focus at Home and Community Options continues to be the health, safety and well-being of those we serve.

Unfortunately, Minnesota is bracing for significant changes in services for individuals with developmental disabilities. More and more providers like HCO no longer have the resources they need to care for those in our community who are most vulnerable. Some key findings from ANCOR’s 2021 State of America’s Direct Support Workforce Crisis survey include that:

77% of providers are turning away new referrals, a 16.7% increase since the beginning of the pandemic.

58% of providers are discontinuing programs and services, a 70.6% increase since the beginning of the pandemic.

81% of providers are struggling to achieve quality standards, a 17.4% increase since the beginning of the pandemic.

Nearly 3 in 10 providers report spending at least $500,000 annually on costs associated with high turnover and vacancy rates.

92% of providers report that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to complicate their ability to recruit and retain qualified direct support professionals.

So where does this leave those served by agencies like HCO and the people in the direct support workforce who have put their hearts and souls into providing care? HCO is trying to find a balance between providing good care for as many individuals as possible and not depleting our already exhausted workforce. Like other agencies, HCO understands that we will likely have to close programs and stop services for those who count on us. This is a heartbreaking decision, and yet it can be the only way to enable providers to keep their doors open.

What would it mean if an organization like HCO had to close? It would leave the people we serve, some of which have no family and no other support system, without anyone to care for them. It could leave those living in our residential programs without a place to call home. Families of those we serve would need to take on the full support of their loved ones, which may be unsustainable for those in need of 24-hour care. It is devastating to consider not being able to serve all those who need it.

How can you help?

Give back this holiday season: Now more than ever, children and adults with disabilities are going without the care that they need, and funding challenges require HCO to do more with even less. If you are passionate about our work, we hope you will consider a financial or in-kind donation towards sustaining HCO’s services. You can donate online easily via our website at hco.org/donate.

Volunteer: Give the gift of your time and talent by volunteering today. Build friendships with those we serve, cook a holiday meal, or even assist with clerical work – there are so many ways you can help support HCO or other organizations in need.

Apply at HCO to be a Direct Support Professional: HCO is providing more hours of service and employing the highest number of employees ever. Despite this, there is simply not enough people to provide the care that is needed. Learn more or apply online at hco.org/dsp.

From all of us at HCO, thank you for the support you’ve shown our organization in the past, and for your commitment to other local organizations and businesses in times of need. Each holiday season, I continue to be reminded of how blessed I am to be a part of such a dedicated and caring community. With the continued support of friends and neighbors like you, Home and Community Options can continue to move mountains in the lives of those we serve in the years to come.

Suzanne Horstman is executive director of Home and Community Options.

