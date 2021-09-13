Stories for Good: HCO Children's Resource Home creates community for kids with disabilities

For many in the area who’ve heard of HCO, it is likely the organization’s yearly musical — a project that brings hundreds of people together to sing, dance, paint, build, and volunteer thousands of hours of time each year for the agency’s performing arts fundraiser each June. However, for the children and adults in our community who have special needs — and their families, friends, coworkers and neighbors — the answer may be a little different.

Through the Children’s Resource Home, she shares, HCO has provided the space and opportunity for her son to learn and build critical life skills in an environment that is geared towards his specific support needs. Kids receiving support at the Resource Home are able to establish connections with their peers, and when difficult situations arise, HCO staff often use them as teaching moments to help everyone in their care learn and grow from the experience. “As a parent, I feel good that he’s going to a safe place where people will take care of him and understand his needs,” she says. “HCO staff know what they’re doing, and have been doing it for years. The techniques they use are evidence-based, and they are always willing to learn, grow and try new things to provide the best care.”