Stories for Good: Habitat honors dedicated volunteer

In 2012, Sandy Villard left her native Pennsylvania and moved to Winona to be closer to her grandchildren. She bought a small house with a beautiful garden and began the next chapter of life.

Sandy settled into her new home and started making improvements. When she realized she needed a new door, Nick Larsen from the city of Winona directed her to the ReStore for some affordable options. Sandy thought the idea of a local store selling gently used goods to support affordable housing was fantastic, and she signed up as a volunteer.

Sandy enjoyed the work — however, once winter hit, it wasn’t such a good fit. “The old ReStore was so cold,” she laughs. “I asked, ‘Isn’t there something else I can do for Habitat?’”

That’s when she discovered the Retired Seniors Volunteer Program (RSVP), where volunteers work with Habitat on weekday mornings doing light construction and repair projects. She’s been a weekly volunteer on the paint crew ever since.

“I like to build houses, but I think A Brush With Kindness (the home repairs program) serves so many more people. It makes me feel really good when a senior or person with a disability can use their house again. It’s so uplifting.”

In 2017, Habitat began to renovate an old warehouse for a new business office and expanded ReStore. Sandy and the other RSVP members spent month after month in the gutted space, building offices and a conference room, installing new floors, updating the bathrooms, and painting walls. Sandy proudly points to an interior wall near the entrance in the front office.

“There was nothing there. We built that wall. I actually got to hammer nails. Most of the time I only paint.”

Sandy also had a part in the exterior of the ReStore. The plan was to stain shingles and hang them around the outside entrance, but she thought it needed something more. Sandy spent four weeks staining each shingle with alternating colors to give them character.

Executive director Amanda Hedlund dreamed of having a community garden on the Habitat property to share fresh fruits and vegetables with the neighborhood. Raised beds were built to grow vegetables, and Sandy took the lead from there. She brought in the local Girl Scouts (another group she serves with) to add colorful handprints on the sides of the garden boxes.

Sandy painted some friendly animals on the boxes as well to make them more inviting. Every spring she plants tomatoes, peppers, onions and herbs to be shared with the community.

Somehow, in the midst of all these projects, Sandy found time to serve on the Habitat Board of Directors. As her six-year term comes to a close in 2022, it is with huge gratitude that the staff wishes her a happy retirement from her board seat — knowing, of course, that she will be back to paint again next Wednesday.

Jessi Darst is community engagement coordinator Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County. Contact her at 507-457-0003 or engage@habitatwinona.org.

