 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stories for Good: Habitat for Humanity builds with MSC Southeast
0 comments
featured
STORIES FOR GOOD | Habitat for Humanity

Stories for Good: Habitat for Humanity builds with MSC Southeast

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Habitat for Humanity Winona-Fillmore Counties has once again partnered with MSC Southeast’s Construction Technology program to bring affordable housing to the Winona area. This relationship began four years ago and has been growing ever since.

Last month, Habitat broke ground on House No. 52 here in Winona. The Construction Technology students jumped into the project to pour concrete, frame walls, and put a roof on top of the structure.

“The students love being on site and getting to build something from the ground up,” said MSC Southeast instructor Jon Powell. “In the partnership with Habitat, we get to do a project and serve the community at the same time.”

The initial stages of construction can include some heavier lifting that the students are especially well-suited to complete. The ability of the students and their instructor to show up on the worksite every day to build scaffolding and rake gravel moves the project quickly through to the next phase.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Habitat’s John Corcoran, director of operations and construction, said this venture with MSC Southeast allows Habitat to double its building capacity. Together they are planning to expand their partnership to include a yearly rural home build.

The Construction Technology students completed their spring semester on May 12. The house is now a solid, enclosed structure where volunteers of all abilities can safely work.

Corcoran sums up the partnership with this thought: “Habitat’s purpose is to engage the entire community — businesses, churches and individuals. This partnership allows us to include students as well.”

Habitat’s continuing vision is a world where every person has a decent, safe place to live. This includes energy-efficient, affordable home repairs and construction. Habitat for Humanity Winona-Fillmore Counties was founded in 1994 and includes the ReStore, open to the public at 900 W. Third St.

To get your service club, coworkers or faith community connected with Habitat for Humanity, please visit habitatwinona.org/volunteer or call Jessi Darst, volunteer & marketing coordinator at 507-703-0015.

About the series

Stories For Good is a weekly column coordinated by the Winona Nonprofit Alliance, more than 50 local nonprofits of all shapes and sizes, to showcase their stories and impact. To learn more, visit facebook.com/winonanonprofitalliance or winonacf.org/nonprofitalliance

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Mississippi focus of SCOTUS abortion case

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News