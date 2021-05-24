Stories for Good: Habitat for Humanity builds with MSC Southeast

Habitat for Humanity Winona-Fillmore Counties has once again partnered with MSC Southeast’s Construction Technology program to bring affordable housing to the Winona area. This relationship began four years ago and has been growing ever since.

Last month, Habitat broke ground on House No. 52 here in Winona. The Construction Technology students jumped into the project to pour concrete, frame walls, and put a roof on top of the structure.

“The students love being on site and getting to build something from the ground up,” said MSC Southeast instructor Jon Powell. “In the partnership with Habitat, we get to do a project and serve the community at the same time.”

The initial stages of construction can include some heavier lifting that the students are especially well-suited to complete. The ability of the students and their instructor to show up on the worksite every day to build scaffolding and rake gravel moves the project quickly through to the next phase.

Habitat’s John Corcoran, director of operations and construction, said this venture with MSC Southeast allows Habitat to double its building capacity. Together they are planning to expand their partnership to include a yearly rural home build.