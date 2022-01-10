Stories for Good: Frozen River Film Festival adapts to continue engaging, educating

I came to the position of Managing Director of the Frozen River Film Festival (FRFF) in the depths of the pandemic — in November of 2020. My first “season” with FRFF involved planning an all-virtual festival with just a couple of months’ notice. Our board wondered how we would present an all-virtual festival, and would anyone attend? How would we grow as a nonprofit, and as an arts organization, in this new environment?

Much to the pleasant surprise of the FRFF board and staff, we had a robust and enthusiastic response from the Winona community and beyond. Despite being isolated from one another, shuttered inside because of not only the cold weather but also for our own safety, we still felt connected. It was a powerful testament to the ways in which art (in this case documentary film) brings us together.

The virtual festival also offered FRFF an opportunity to see what the possibilities might be in a world where we can return to in-person programming. Accessing FRFF’s films from home allowed new audience members to experience the high-quality programming we present. It also made those who may not be able to leave home feel welcomed and included. FRFF is excited to take those lessons and apply them to our 2022 festival, which will be our first (but likely not last) hybrid festival.

The 2022 FRFF will be the first time we can not only gather in person, but enjoy films from home if that feels safer and more comfortable. No longer will audience members need to rush from venue to venue in order to see every film on their list. If you attend in person as an all-access passholder and miss something, you can catch up from home for up to ten days after the film premieres in person! For those who may have barriers to attending in person such as health concerns, mobility, weather or simply distance, an online-only option is available as well.

In addition to the changes to our February festival, the FRFF board is also looking to the future. I feel fortunate to have joined the organization at a time when the leadership is thinking creatively about our place in the community and in the film world. The Frozen River Film Festival will always be a cornerstone winter cultural event in Winona, and the organization can be more than just a once-a-year event. Our board has been very excited about the possibility of expanding our programming to include spring, summer, and fall screenings as well as educational opportunities for the filmmakers (and filmmakers-to-be) in our community.

There is no shortage of creativity in our community, and there are so many ways in which to showcase it. FRFF looks forward to growing our festival and our organization in the coming years, and we hope you will join us.

To reserve your all-access or online-only pass for the 2022 Frozen River Film Festival, visit frff.org/attend. To learn more about the films featured in this year’s festival, visit frff.org/films.

Eileen Moeller is managing director of the Frozen River Film Festival.

