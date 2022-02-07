Stories for Good: Frozen River Film Festival -- back in person

It’s no secret to most folks that I am a fan of the arts: I want people to have every opportunity to experience the kind of art they love, the kind of art they are curious about, the kind of art that speaks to them, and even the kind of weird art they may never have expected to like until they actually had a chance to experience.

I believe very passionately that art is important to us as humans. It is often comforting and affirming to engage with the things you already know you like, but it is also exciting, challenging and mind-expanding to try something new; to step outside of your comfort zone … even just a wee bit.

Because I believe in all of these things, I am very much looking forward to the return of Frozen River Film Festival’s in-person programming. Films are something comforting to me, but exploring the art of documentary filmmaking is new, and the more I learn about these films — their subjects and creators—the more excited I am to experience these films with the community.

There are some films that affirm things I already know and feel (like the importance of pets, as showcased in “Cat Daddies”) and some films that have made me question and learn (like how cleaning up a waterway can change a community in “A River Reborn”).

Not only will watching these films with my fellow Winonans give us some exciting discussion opportunities, but the return of in-person programming means the return of visiting filmmakers to our town. Events like FRFF are a phenomenal opportunity to ask questions of creators—to learn what the process is or ask what led them to a subject.

And as excited as I am about returning to in-person programming, I am equally excited that this will be FRFF’s first-but-not-last hybrid festival. My passion for the arts extends to EVERYONE being able to engage with art, and that means making things accessible.

Including online viewing as a regular part of our festival is essential if we want to make more people feel welcome in the FRFF “universe.” There are still many people who are not able to “return” to in-person events — whether that is because of a physical or mental health issue, a time issue (maybe someone works weekends or evenings or can’t get childcare), or winter driving is a struggle. Whatever the reason, it is valid, and it shouldn’t stop you from experiencing art.

I look forward to experiencing some art with you this winter — whether we are in the same room or not.

To reserve your All Access or Online Only pass for the 2022 Frozen River Film Festival, visit frff.org/attend. To learn more about the films featured in this year’s festival, visit frff.org/films.

