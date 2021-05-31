Stories for Good: FCC is here to start conversations about mental health

One in 5 Minnesotans face mental illness each year, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

Whether mental illness affects your friend, neighbor or family member, mental health affects everybody — and it is important to know how to have conversations about mental health within our community.

The Family and Children’s Center, with its Minnesota home in Winona and providing a continuum of services designed to strengthen families and promote individual well-being, wants to help start, normalize and encourage this conversation.

Mental health is just as important as physical health, and it is equally as important to seek support for, and promote your mental health as well as your physical health. Just think of the last time you interacted with someone and noticed that they did not appear physically well.

I am sure that you did not hesitate to ask something like, “You do not look like you feel well today. Do you have a cold?”

Yet, when we interact with others and they appear stressed, upset, or acting differently we often shy away from asking those same types of questions.