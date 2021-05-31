Stories for Good: FCC is here to start conversations about mental health

One in 5 Minnesotans face mental illness each year, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Services.
Whether mental illness affects your friend, neighbor or family member, mental health affects everybody — and it is important to know how to have conversations about mental health within our community.
The Family and Children’s Center, with its Minnesota home in Winona and providing a continuum of services designed to strengthen families and promote individual well-being, wants to help start, normalize and encourage this conversation.
Mental health is just as important as physical health, and it is equally as important to seek support for, and promote your mental health as well as your physical health. Just think of the last time you interacted with someone and noticed that they did not appear physically well.
I am sure that you did not hesitate to ask something like, “You do not look like you feel well today. Do you have a cold?”
Yet, when we interact with others and they appear stressed, upset, or acting differently we often shy away from asking those same types of questions.
It is important to know how to start these conversations about mental health with something like, “You look stressed today. Is there anything you would like to talk about?” When we promote this type of conversation it is beneficial to everyone.
It also helps to know if further support is needed and can help people recognize their own mental health challenges. Changes in mental health may be difficult to self-identify because the changes happen gradually, that is why these conversations are so important.
There are several different signals to be aware of surrounding mental health and times you may want to start a conversation.
Signals include personality change, agitation, withdrawal, poor self-care and a sense of hopelessness. Personality change may be when a generally outgoing person becomes more withdrawn and spends more time by themselves. Agitation may be anger, anxiety, or moodiness. Withdrawal consists of a person choosing not to interact with others and choosing isolation. Poor self-care signals may include poor hygiene, a disheveled appearance or participating in risky behaviors.
Finally, a sense of hopelessness may appear as overwhelm, unable to problem solve and a focus on the negative.
Noticing these signals in others is important to get a conversation about mental health started and there is additional help available.
Help includes talking to someone, whether that is a family, friend, teacher, colleague or pastor. Scheduling an appointment with a mental health professional, primary care provider or pediatrician. Reaching out to others to seek support and give honest answers to how you are doing. If someone seeks you out to talk to, provide support, listen, show compassion, acceptance, and a willingness to help that person find an answer.
If more help is warranted please do not hesitate to reach out to the Family and Children’s Center. We have a wide continuum of services to help with all levels of mental health needs.
The phone number for our Winona office is 507-453-9563, and you can learn more at our website at www.fcconline.org.
It is time to get a conversation about mental health started and continue to make mental health a priority.
Leah Morken is clinical director at Family & Children’s Center.