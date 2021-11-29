Stories for Good: Family & Children's Center continues legacy of care for area families

Family & Children’s Center’s (FCC) history in Minnesota dates back to the 1880s with the Margaret Simpson Home in Winona, which served orphaned children.

In 2006, the legacy of care grew with the merger of Family Service of Winona. In 1999, FCC brought its first service to Winona at the request of the area school district to offer alternative education services similar to the model already provided in La Crosse.

The former Winona Daily News building on Franklin Street was purchased, and a capital campaign was completed to secure funding for the new location. Since that time, services in Minnesota have more than quadrupled in size.

Today, Family & Children’s Center operates nearly 25 programs, serving more than 3,200 clients across southwestern Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota. It is the largest social service agency in the region.

Although it is one of five regional locations and seven facilities, Winona programs comprise one third of the total FCC budget of $8.5 million.

This shows the great impact of the FCC mission in Winona. Family & Children’s Center works to prevent child abuse, helps individuals with serious mental illness successfully function in the community, finds healthy and stable homes for children whose parents can no longer care for them, and helps

youth with mental illness return to an appropriate developmental path. We believe that helping to resolve problems where they occur results in greater long-term success and improved individual well-being.

The goals of our services

FCC seeks to intervene as early as possible, adapting our proven, integrated programs and services to rescue struggling children, youth, adults, families and communities. Highly-effective, wide-ranging services include:

Safe, timely services tailored to each family’s individual needs.

Improved parent-child interaction and school readiness.

Empowered caregivers who are able to protect and support their children.

Fewer psychiatric hospitalizations.

Decreased dependency on public assistance and other social services.

Increased access to preventive medical care.

More healthy, productive and contributing citizens.

Prevention, early intervention and treatment programs mean that children and youth will have the opportunity to grow to be productive adults. Lives are truly saved. They will have had the safety, stability and health to achieve their full potential, which in turn means continued success for their future generations.

Ellen Hongerholt is major gifts officer for Family & Children’s Center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0