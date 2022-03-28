Stories for Good: Family & Children’s Center

Family & Children’s Center was founded in 1881, we are a regional, private, not-for-profit agency that has helped thousands of children, adults and families enjoy better tomorrows.

The Center provides a continuum of services designed to strengthen families and promote individual well-being, with programs and services ranging from treatment, early intervention programs and pure prevention- based programming strategies. Our services range from working with victims of abuse (child and domestic), those struggling with substance abuse/ mental health issues, kids facing homelessness, kids struggling with severe trauma that need additional coping skills to return to a traditional school environment, and adults struggling with mental health issues that are trying to support their families, themselves and continue to make sense of this difficult time.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month — a cause which Family & Children’s Center is deeply committed to. There is a significant body of research that shows prevention programs are the most effective and efficient solution to addressing child abuse, both for victims and for community taxpayers. Early experiences in the lives of children have a profound impact on their well-being, including their health and development, school success, future employment and earning potential, as well as their ability to form positive, lasting relationships and become productive citizens. Extensive research affirming the effects of early relationships and experiences has underscored the importance of efforts to prevent and respond to child abuse and neglect.

One particular program that focuses on prevention and early intervention of child abuse is Matty’s Place. On May 24, 1996, the Eappen family of Boston, Massachusetts welcomed their new baby boy, Matthew “Matty” Eappen, into the world. Eight months later, investigators would discover his 19-year-old nanny shook him so violently it fractured his skull, causing severe brain bleeding. He died five days later despite intense treatment in the hospital. After his death, Matty’s parents started the Matty Eappen Foundation to bring awareness to Shaken Baby Syndrome and other forms of child abuse.

Eight years later in 2005, a committee consisting of Winona County prosecutors, police, social services, and the National Child Protection Training Center joined together to address a growing caseload of child abuse and neglect cases in the area. The committee moved forward with procuring donations and established funding, with the help of the Matty Eappen Foundation, to develop what is today Matty’s Place. Since June 2011, Matty’s Place has been a safe place for children and families to receive help and healing after an allegation of abuse. The well-trained and experienced staff members of Matty’s Place make children feel comfortable, while reducing the effects of trauma and stress during the investigative phase.

Our goal for all the services we provide at Family & Children’s center strive to help those struggling by giving them the care they need in order to learn how to face their hardships and cope in a healthy manner, to heal and so they can have a more profound sense of individual well-being and healthier relationships.

In all of the programs we offer, we meet clients where they are at, for some that is to help keep the bottom from falling out from underneath them and for others leading them to the highest level of self -sufficiency as possible. We provide treatment, early intervention and prevention programming. To learn more about our programs, visit or to donate visit fcconline.org or contact 608-668-2235.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0