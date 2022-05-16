Stories for Good: Family & Children’s Center

When you find a married person who is depressed, unfortunately chances are likely you will also find challenges in marriage. According to studies, spouses level of depression predicts both their own level of marital satisfaction and their spouses as well.

Depression is widely misunderstood.

Major depression is a widely misunderstood illness. It is a both a biologically and an environmentally based disorder that appears in a variety of disguises before being diagnosed. It can appear as irritability, moodiness, or changes in personality, which may manifest itself differently in men and women. In men, depression often includes increased anger, irritability risky behavior, and difficulty concentrating. In women, symptoms may include withdrawal, tearfulness, lack of energy and an inability to concentrate.

A depressed spouse can challenge a marriage.

When these kinds of behaviors enter a marriage, healthy spouses tend to take it personally. They may question whether they are part of the problem. They may wonder if it is their fault, that their partners would be happier if they were more helpful around the house or more attractive.

Additionally, a hallmark of major depression is a loss of interest in activities that used to be enjoyable. Combine that with a victim’s social withdrawal, and physical affection diminishes as well. Understandably, spouses of depressed people often experience their own depression.

When children are involved, it is also a challenge because they will notice the symptoms that are occurring in both the depressed person and in the marital relationship. The more mentally healthy a parent is, the more mentally healthy their children can be. Seeking support not only helps the depressed spouse, it can help marital satisfaction and provide better support for children in the family.

So, what you can do to help a depressed spouse?

Seek diagnoses and treatment.

If you suspect your spouse may be depressed, the most important action you can take is to help him or her get proper diagnosis and treatment. That can be difficult, though, since one of the factors of depression is hopelessness; depressed people tend to believe nothing will help. That is why it is important that you be persistent.

You can begin with listening to your spouse and showing empathy. You can indicate that you have noticed a change in behavior and are concerned for your partner’s happiness and well-being. You can also say that you wonder if depression may be the cause.

It does not matter whether you begin with a counselor or your family doctor. Either one can help in the diagnosis and refer you to the other for additional treatment.

Take care of yourself.

Another important step along the way is to take care of yourself. Be sure to get enough sleep, exercise, and eat healthfully. If you detect you may be suffering some symptoms of depression yourself, follow the same advice you would offer your spouse: seek help from your family physician or a counselor.

You may also benefit from reading some good self-help books. Feeling Great by David Burns, MD is particularly helpful. It focuses on decreasing depressed feelings while increasing positive feels to help bring relief more quickly.

The prognosis for a depressed spouse is promising.

The prognosis for depression is good, once it’s diagnosed. Though it can take three to six months to achieve significant improvement, 80% to 90% of cases can be effectively treated, usually with a combination of medication and counseling.

As you and your spouse confront depression, remember your vows and understand mental illness is among the “worse.” Take comfort in knowing that with treatment, “better” is just around the bend.

May is Mental Health Month. If you or your spouse suspects you may be experiencing depression, you are not alone. Help is available. Contact Family & Children’s Center today at 507-453-9563.

By Kip Zirkel, Ph.D, is a psychologist with Family & Children’s Center; Leah Morken is clinical director of Family & Children’s Center.

