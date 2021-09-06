Stories for Good: Family & Children’s Center offers free suicide prevention training

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and in recognition of this, Family & Children’s Center is providing free Question, Persuade, Refer and Mental Health First Aid training to the community.

Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) is an evidence-based model proven to reduce the likelihood of suicide when a Gatekeeper utilizes the methods of Question, Persuade and Refer.

QPR Gatekeeper training is specifically designed and developed to raise public awareness about suicide and better identification and referral of people at risk for suicide. Gatekeepers are those citizens in every community who, because of their contact with those at risk of suicide, are often in the best position to identify and refer people thinking about suicide. QPR is designed and developed to: raise awareness and dispel myths and misconceptions about suicide; and teach 3 skills (Question, Persuade and Refer) that can help save a life. QPR is a 1-hour training in a virtual format.