Stories for Good: Engage Winona Lived Experience Leaders program open for applications
Stories for Good: Engage Winona Lived Experience Leaders program open for applications

Is there a part of your story or background that’s unique — and may also have led to difficult experiences that have shown you a need for local change?

At Engage Winona, we’re thrilled to announce that our Lived Experience Leaders program is launching for a second season. We encourage Winona community members with diverse lived experiences to consider applying. Applications are accepted through Aug. 16.

The Lived Experience Leaders program is designed to deepen and diversify Winona’s pool of community leaders. It provides training, resources and support to folks across Winona who may not traditionally be considered or given opportunities for community leadership roles, and whose diverse lived experiences have given them powerful expertise to create change for Winona to be more welcoming and inclusive.

The cohort participates in 25-30 hours of immersive gatherings and workshops over 3-4 months, starting this fall. Along the way, each member creates a plan for their community change project or idea (something they’re working on and want to grow, or something new), and is supported with guidance, mentorship, materials, small financial support and connections, while continuing monthly group gatherings and check-ins.

Participants will be paid a stipend and provided financial and other resources to participate in the program and then create a community change project between fall 2021 and spring 2022.

Is this for you? Is there a part of your story or background that’s special — and may also have led to difficult experiences that revealed a need for local change? This could be race, ethnicity, gender, age, poverty, childhood trauma, loss, addiction/recovery or many other lived experiences. Do you have a vision for community change you would be overjoyed to see — and a passion to create it? We would love to hear about it, and we encourage you to apply. Lived Experience Leaders is designed to accommodate a diverse range of participants. We’ll meet you where you’re at, and are here to amplify, clear space for, and provide support and resources for your ideas.

For more information and to apply, visit engagewinona.org/portfolio/lived-experience-leaders/. The priority deadline is Aug. 16, but we will welcome folks after that date, depending on capacity. If an online application is a challenge, no problem — give us a call at 507-312-9133.

We look forward to your stories and providing you with support and resources to create change!

Marcia Ratliff

Marcia Ratliff

Marcia Ratliff is interim program manager at Engage Winona.

