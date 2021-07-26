Stories for Good: Engage Winona Lived Experience Leaders program open for applications

Is this for you? Is there a part of your story or background that’s special — and may also have led to difficult experiences that revealed a need for local change? This could be race, ethnicity, gender, age, poverty, childhood trauma, loss, addiction/recovery or many other lived experiences. Do you have a vision for community change you would be overjoyed to see — and a passion to create it? We would love to hear about it, and we encourage you to apply. Lived Experience Leaders is designed to accommodate a diverse range of participants. We’ll meet you where you’re at, and are here to amplify, clear space for, and provide support and resources for your ideas.