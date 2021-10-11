Stories for Good: Empowering survivors of sexual and domestic violence

Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) was launched nationwide in October 1987 to connect and unite individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues while raising awareness for those issues. It is a time for all of us to speak up about domestic violence, and support survivors of this devastating but common issue.

The Winona community has supported the Advocacy Center of Winona for over 40 years in empowering survivors of sexual and domestic violence.

What does it mean to empower a survivor of violence? Domestic violence shows up in many ways. When someone is in an abusive relationship whether an intimate partner, or a family member, their power and freedoms are taken. They develop coping mechanisms and survival tactics that generate disempowered beliefs about themselves, finances, relationships and their ability to make choices. Patterns of control by an abuser can look like not allowing them to go to the grocery store alone, becoming upset and degrading at the food choices someone is making. It can look like threats. One example is of an abuser having a poisonous snake and threatening to put it in their victim’s bed at night if they do anything “wrong.”

Why do they stay? As news stories of domestic violence capture the attention of the nation this question is common. The truth is people stay for many reasons. The lack of empowerment is an important factor to consider when asking such a question. The control of an abuser often puts the victim in a position with no financial control, no housing options and isolated from support networks. It severely impacts their physical and mental health. Instead of looking at ways to end the abuse, we put the responsibility of change on the victim/survivor instead of the abuser. The most dangerous time for a survivor is when they try to leave. When an abuser loses the control, they have cultivated for so long, they have nothing else to lose. This can result in homicide.

At the Advocacy Center of Winona, we empower survivors. We support them in making choices for themselves again. We support them through financial assistance, housing assistance and safety planning.

From January to June 2021, we’ve provided services to 329 individuals in the Winona County. We have a 24/7 confidential crisis line for anyone needing immediate support. During October, we are hosting events to raise awareness of domestic violence and honor those who have been victims of homicide at the hands of their partners in Minnesota. Find out more information at https://www.advocacywinona.org/events/.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the crisis line at 507-452-4453.

