Stories For Good: Elder Network supports seniors in surviving and thriving

Elder Network offers seniors and their caregivers and families in the Winona community many ways to connect with others and get the help they need.
That includes non-medical in-home companion or respite and friendly visiting services, caregiver support groups, and educational classes.
Elder Network was founded in 1988 in Rochester, and serves Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona counties. Educational offerings and support groups are open to anyone who would like to attend. Elder Network collaborates with other organizations so that we are able to support seniors and their caregivers, whether we do the service or whether we refer them to an organization that provides the services they require.
All of Elder Network’s services are based on a sliding fee scale, making them a viable option for almost everyone. We have been blessed with several grants and local donations so that we can provide scholarships and discounts to help clients pay for services.
Services to seniors and their families have increased during the past year. Elder Network has had the pleasure of helping more families, assisting caregivers, and providing connection and socialization for people than ever before. We have not only survived, but thrived during the past year.
Here’s a look at Elder Network’s main programs:
Caregivers Support Group meets every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom or call-in — this support group is open to all caregivers. If you need access, ask about the technological assistance program, which offers the use of iPads, hotspots, and personal instruction from our technology team.
Companion Service assists seniors who wish to remain living in their own homes with homemaking, transportation to appointments, grocery shopping, cooking meals and light housekeeping — all for a reasonable hourly rate. Respite companion service offers caregivers respite while their loved one has a new person to visit with.
The Aging Mastery Program is an eight-week workshop offered several times a year by Elder Network hosts. The National Council on Aging is the underwriter for the program.
The program to Encourage Active Rewarding Lives (PEARLS) allows seniors with depression to work with a coach and learn how to actively manage and improve their quality of life.
Creative Aging classes, in conjunction with the Minnesota Conservatory For the Arts, have been very engaging and include intentional doodling, intentional pastels and colored pencil classes. Classes provide a connection for seniors while learning a new skill and relaxing together, under the instruction of Lisa Douglas.
Additionally, Gratitude Book Club and three Mindfulness Book Club groups were held during the past 14 months, and these provided wonderful social interaction and learning for the members.
Elder Network also provides part-time jobs in the counties it serves. If you are a caring, compassionate adult looking to help seniors for several hours a week, please contact me at 507-452-0580 or barbp@elder-network.org for more information on any of our services. We are here to make life a little easier for seniors and their families.
As we say: “It’s better to know us and not need us than to need us and not know us!"