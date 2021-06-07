Stories For Good: Elder Network supports seniors in surviving and thriving

Elder Network offers seniors and their caregivers and families in the Winona community many ways to connect with others and get the help they need.

That includes non-medical in-home companion or respite and friendly visiting services, caregiver support groups, and educational classes.

Elder Network was founded in 1988 in Rochester, and serves Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona counties. Educational offerings and support groups are open to anyone who would like to attend. Elder Network collaborates with other organizations so that we are able to support seniors and their caregivers, whether we do the service or whether we refer them to an organization that provides the services they require.

All of Elder Network’s services are based on a sliding fee scale, making them a viable option for almost everyone. We have been blessed with several grants and local donations so that we can provide scholarships and discounts to help clients pay for services.

Services to seniors and their families have increased during the past year. Elder Network has had the pleasure of helping more families, assisting caregivers, and providing connection and socialization for people than ever before. We have not only survived, but thrived during the past year.