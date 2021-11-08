Stories for Good: Door is open at Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center

If you drive by Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center’s Winona Clinic, you may notice a picnic table and chairs on the side of the building. It may look like a simple gathering place at first glance, but the conversations among those filling up the seats are life-changing.

Those life-changing conversations continue inside the door into a wide open space with couches, chairs, a pool table and a small kitchen. This space is called the Peer Support Network (PSN).

Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center has been operating the PSN since 2009. This unique drop in center provides a comfortable and safe space for adults experiencing mental health issues to socialize and support one another. The door is open to all adults, you do not need to be a Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center client, to share stories and struggles, learn tools to promote recovery and, most importantly, to build lifelong connections and friendships.

From 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and noon until 4 p.m. Fridays, you will find the PSN full of activities such as crafts, games and simple cooking tips. The coffee is always brewing. Group activities are frequent and all are encouraged to join in on the conversation while enjoying a bite to eat.

On Monday mornings from 9 until 11 a.m., you can join PSN coordinator Tanya Kruse for the Breakfast Club. As you enjoy your simple morning meal, everyone is welcome and encouraged to participate in discussion around the topic of the day.

If you cannot make Mondays work, join adult rehabilitative mental health provider Jim Lorenz on Tuesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. for another Breakfast Club.

Wednesdays at 11 a.m., Sarah Johnson, adult rehabilitative mental health provider, leads a discussion group called Life Worth Living. Through the one-hour session, participants learn about different skills they can use to manage their mental health symptoms.

On Thursday’s starting at 1 p.m., Winona State University Professor Jay Palmer provides a small lunch for the Lunch Bunch group. This is another great discussion group to stop in and participate in for an open discussion around a mental health topic of the day.

As you round out your week into Friday, what is happening at the PSN is always an exciting surprise. Participants might be in the middle of a competitive game of pool, stroking away their paint brushes or having a Halloween party! There is truly something for everyone.

So the next time you are in need of a supportive environment to help you through your mental health challenges or you just need someone to talk to, stop by the PSN. You will be welcomed with open arms from adults just like yourself and together we can work towards your goals in life.

About the series Stories For Good is a weekly column coordinated by the Winona Nonprofit Alliance, more than 50 local nonprofits of all shapes and sizes, to showcase their stories and impact. To learn more, visit facebook.com/winonanonprofitalliance or winonacf.org/nonprofitalliance.

